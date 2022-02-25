AEW Dynamite sees an upswing in ratings this week

AEW bounced back from their Dynamite rating slump last week when the February 16th edition of the show fell to 869,000 viewers. But this week, Tony Khan's promotion broke the million mark as they clocked 1.01 million viewers.

Their 18-49 key demographic rating also experienced a healthy bounce-back, rising to 0.40 (517,000) from the 0.31 registered a week prior. From last week, the rating was up 16% and 27% in total and demo, respectively.

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a debut, as former WWE star Buddy Matthews pledged his allegiance to the House of Black. This also came after the much-awaited return of the Penta Dark persona for Penta El Zero Miedo.

MJF also cut a deeply personal promo, adding another layer to his intense feud with CM Punk. Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho came face-to-face and shared their grievances, delivering a compelling war of words in another hot segment.

Kicking off the show was the tag team battle royale to determine who would be one of the tag title's contenders at Revolution. Kyle O'Reilly prevailed to send reDRagon to the upcoming event. Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia put on a stellar bout in the show's main event, with the post-match seeing Bryan and Jon Moxley finally agree to a match.

What has been confirmed for AEW Revolution?

So far, the promotion has confirmed Hangman Page will defend his AEW world title against Adam Cole, Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker for the women's title, CM Punk vs. MJF in a dog collar match, and the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a shot at the TNT title.

Also confirmed was that Jurassic Express would put their titles on the line in a triple threat tag team match; the first of their challengers was decided on Dynamite as reDRagon won a battle royale.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley set their date at AEW Revolution after the latter hinged their prospective alliance on his hunger to fight. It was also confirmed that Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara would team up against the AHFO's Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy.

FTW World Champion Ricky Starks qualified for the Face of the Revolution ladder match, and Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston confirmed their battle would take place at the upcoming event.

Edited by Angana Roy