"Not sure what's going on" - Jim Cornette slams popular star's segment with WWE legend on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite recently featured quite a number of well-received segments. Despite this, infamous wrestling critic Jim Cornette has voiced his confusion with a WWE legend's involvement on the show.

Cornette has always been vocal when it comes to his displeasure with angles in wrestling products. Unfortunately, Tony Khan's booking across the past year has hardly sat well with the wrestling veteran, resulting in Cornette often being seen as anti-AEW.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager questioned the altercation between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage on last week's episode of Dynamite:

"Does Jungle Boy have 'it'? If he does, is it going to come out? If it was, would it have come out by now? Verbally speaking on television, having any kind of passion or emotion? Are all people of his age bracket so bland, boring, and blasé these days? Is that a thing now?" Cornette asked. (00:28 onward)

Cornette continued, questioning why the segment ended with Christian Cage being hurt despite being the heel:

"Why did they stomp Christian’s arm? Is he gonna be injured? Is he gonna be out? Why did the babyface beat up the heel in this fashion before the match is announced? I’m not sure what’s going on." (03:19 onward).

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Jungle Boy has just taken out Christian Cage, and order must be restored here at #AEWDynamite ! We are LIVE on TBS! Jungle Boy has just taken out Christian Cage, and order must be restored here at #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/iGATRlVvfY

Since Jungle Boy's assault on Cage, there has been no word of the match taking place at All Out. But if the legend is injured, will there even be a match?

Jim Cornette speculated whether or not Jungle Boy could make it as a heel in AEW

Jurassic Express held the AEW Tag Team Championships for 161 days before losing the belts to The Young Bucks. Shortly thereafter, Christian Cage shockingly attacked Jungle Boy, leading to their now-heated AEW feud.

With Jungle Boy taking more desperate and sadistic means of exacting his revenge against the villainous Christian Cage, Cornette questioned if the young star has what it takes to be a threatening heel:

"I don’t see how the f*** he can be a heel, unless [Luchasaurus] was a heel and his partner, that may be something! Because then you’d have a little pr*** instigating s***, but could Jungle Boy instigate anything? Could he really get under anybody’s skin?" (1:20 onward)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

Will Jungle Boy take Christian Cage up on his invitation? It's "You are like a son to me... come back home"Will Jungle Boy take Christian Cage up on his invitation? It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! "You are like a son to me... come back home"Will Jungle Boy take Christian Cage up on his invitation? It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/I3oXtfsOiX

Could the brutality of Jungle Boy's attack lead to the star shockingly turning heel instead? Luchasaurus' dark persona has also still not been addressed, but could the masked star simply be waiting to betray his longtime friend?

