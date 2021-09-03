AEW Dynamite: September 1 episode viewership and ratings for the All Out go-home edition

The 100th episode of AEW Dynamite saw a drop in viewership last night heading into All Out on Sunday.

Despite a stacked go-home show, AEW Dynamite couldn't keep the viewership and demo numbers that they had the week before. A surprising reveal heading into such an important pay-per-view for AEW this weekend.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.047 million viewers, down from 1.172 million. Heading into All Out this Sunday, it's surprising to see the viewership of Dynamite drop, even if only slightly heading into arguably their biggest pay-per-view of the year.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,047,000 viewers on average.



486,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.38 rating).



AEW Dynamite remains number one on cable for Wednesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also dropped from last week from 0.48 to 0.37. With both the viewership and demo dropping this week, that has to be a bit of a bummer for AEW heading into All Out this weekend.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the top spot on cable for Wednesday, which is great anytime you can secure that honor. This week, AEW once again took the first spot on cable for the day. Even with viewership and demo down, securing the top spot on cable for Wednesday should be seen as a victory for AEW.

AEW Dynamite opened this week with a fantastic tag team match between FTR and Proud and Powerful that continued the rivalry between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle.

The main event saw The Lucha Bros team up with The Jurassic Express to take on The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers of The Super Elite.

