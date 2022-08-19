AEW Dynamite suffers ratings dip despite Kenny Omega's long-awaited return

AEW Dynamite's ratings have been released, reflecting a drop in average viewership and the key 18-49 demo.

The night featured a promo showdown between Lineal and Interim AEW World Champion's CM Punk and Jon Moxley. During which the innovator of the Pipebomb dug into Hangman Page and Eddie Kingston as well as making several references to his and Mox's former employers, WWE. After Moxley said his piece, the two champions had to be separated by staff as they engaged in a brawl.

They would resume their fight when Moxley interrupted Tony Nese's interference later on in the night.

Elsewhere, Bryan Danielson and Garcia sought to settle their feud in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Danielson scored the win 2-1, before Garcia teased potentially leaving the Jericho Appreciation Society for the Blackpool Combat Club. Later on in the main event, Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return from injury to compete alongside the Young Bucks in the Trios Title Tournament.

Despite a night of exciting wrestling, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that AEW Dynamite secured a 957,000 average viewership and 0.30 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is a drop from last week's 972k and 0.33 respectively.

Last week's Dynamite featured Chris Jericho vs Jon Moxley for the Interim World title in the main event. CM Punk made his own return from injury to save Moxley from a beat down at the hands of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

What did fans make of AEW Dynamite's ratings dip this week?

As with every other week the ratings release, many fans of AEW expressed their thoughts this week.

Most enthusaists noted that they expected more considering the returns and presence of the major stars of the promotion.

Jim Reynolds @Jim_Reynolds00 @BrandonThurston I’m surprised they didn’t go over a million with Punk being there and the return of Omega. Shame. @BrandonThurston I’m surprised they didn’t go over a million with Punk being there and the return of Omega. Shame.

The fan below mourned for those who have not tuned in to Dynamite, as well as pointing fingers towards WWE fanbase and encouraging to enjoy something different.

Dean @HoweRhowe1980 @BrandonThurston Wow really people really missing out on a great show like Dynamite. Sorry but if you like WWE then I see no reason why you wouldn’t like AEW. @BrandonThurston Wow really people really missing out on a great show like Dynamite. Sorry but if you like WWE then I see no reason why you wouldn’t like AEW.

With NXT ratings improving, the user below questioned why it appeared as though one brand could grow while the other didn't.

JFL @LabelleJf @BrandonThurston nxt got 100-150k more than usual for their special and dynamite doesnt .. whats the problem ? the publicity ? @BrandonThurston nxt got 100-150k more than usual for their special and dynamite doesnt .. whats the problem ? the publicity ?

There were those who remained expectant, like the user below who felt as though Dynamite should break the 1 million barrier next week.

John B @JohnnyBoy_316 @BrandonThurston Ouch. I still think they pull 1.1 and a .41 next week. Anything less I would view as a massive failure. @BrandonThurston Ouch. I still think they pull 1.1 and a .41 next week. Anything less I would view as a massive failure.

In any case, next week's Dynamite will enjoy the boost in excitement that comes with Jon Moxley vs CM Punk. The pair will clash in what many thought was going to be the main event of All Out, looking to determine the Undisputed World Champion.

What do you think? Will Dynamite improve next week? Let us know in the comments below.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell