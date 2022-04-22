AEW Dynamite suffers significant downfall in ratings despite Tony Khan's huge announcement this week

The ratings for AEW Dynamite for the April 20th, 2022 episode are out. The weekly flagship of All Elite Wrestling suffered a significant decrease in viewership and recorded the same demo rating as last week.

The show featured a coffin match between Andrade and Darby Allin in the main event, recording a total viewership of 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating with their key demographic of 18-49.

The steady decline in AEW Dynamite viewership continues this week, with 977k registered last week and 989k the week prior to that. Minoru Suzuki and Samoa Joe headlined last week's show for the ROH TV title before former NBA star Satnam Singh emerged to make his debut.

The week prior, it was FTR vs The Young Bucks in their long-awaited rematch; both the ROH and AAA tag titles were on the line. This week lacked a championship main event in contrast to the past two weeks. Andrade and Darby Allin looked to settle their feud once and for all in the main event this week, as Allin emerged victorious in a coffin match.

What went down this week on AEW Dynamite?

This week's AEW Dynamite featured more qualifiers for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. The first of which witnessed Kyle O'Reilly and Jungle Boy take one another on for a spot in the inaugural tournament. Jungle Boy has enjoyed the better times in tag team action against KOR, defeating reDragon with Luchasaurus on multiple occasions, but the tag champ suffered defeat to the former NXT star.

Britt Baker made her return to the promotion for the first time since her title loss against Thunder Rosa. The wrestling dentist returned as the hometown hero for her qualifier against former WWE star Danielle Kamela (Vanessa Borne), picking up the win via her Lockjaw submission. After the match, Baker took to the microphone to insult the rest of her fellow competitors in the upcoming tournament, as well as TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

CM Punk kicked off the show against Dustin Rhodes in their first-ever singles clash. After Punk secured the win he was faced off with Hangman Page, whom he targets as he seeks the AEW Title.

Wardlow defeated MJF's hired muscle the Butcher, before Friedman further recruited the services of Lance Archer to tackle Mr Mayhem. The Blackpool Combat club picked up another trios win against Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin. In the main event of the night, Darby Allin slammed the coffin shut on Andrade El Idolo, picking up the victory and seemingly ending their feud.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of Dynamite? Sound off below!

