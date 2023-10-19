AEW Dynamite: Wardlow shoves 65-year-old WCW veteran

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow sent a clear warning to the reigning AEW World Champion, MJF.

Mr. Mayhem decimated Ryan Nemeth, the brother of former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. He dominated his opponent in a one-sided contest. Wardlow delivered a devastating powerbomb, prompting the referee to immediately call for the bell, and signal the end of the match.

After dominating Ryan, Wardlow was leaving the ring when he found himself face-to-face with Tony Schiavone, who called him back into the ring. Schiavone, who decided to conduct an interview, questioned him about his motives.

However, Wardlow didn't utter a word, and just raised his wrist tape to the camera, revealing that he had MJF's name written on it. He then shoulder-blocked Tony to the ground as he left the ring.

Fans had also noticed the MJF's name on his wrist when he made his shocking return two weeks ago on Dynamite.

MJF is currently in a feud with Bullet Club Gold's Jay White, who stole his title, and are set to face each other at Full Gear. Additionally, Joe has also set his sights on the title. Maxwell recently sent a warning to Kenny Omega about ending his record as the longest reigning AEW World Champion.

It looks like Wardlow has also set his sights on the World Champion and started his pursuit of gold.

