Wardlow drops potential hint at his next opponent upon AEW return

Wardlow made his return to AEW television this past week, and it seems like he already has his next prominent opponent on his mind.

The former TNT Champion came out with a new hairstyle, but the rest of his ring gear was the same. Meanwhile, some eagle-eyed fans spotted a potential hint about his next target. The man in question is none other than current AEW World Champion MJF.

Mr. Mayhem had the initials "MJF" written on his wrist tape, and if that was done on purpose, it was a great move. He was out of action since the first Collision episode on June 17, when he lost his TNT Championship to Luchasaurus.

Upon his comeback, he crushed Griff Garrison and won the bout by TKO. If he keeps this up, the entire AEW locker room and MJF, in particular, better watch out, as his former protege would like to make up for lost time.

Bully Ray comments on Wardlow's return

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently discussed Mr. Mayhem's AEW return and the latter's next potential move in the company.

On Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray urged Wardlow to connect with the fans and win their support.

“You were over with the people every single time you came back. You have to get back over with the people and you have to let them get behind you. If you go too fast, they don’t have an opportunity to do that. So I’m really hoping that creative has something for Wardlow and they get him back on track.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see if the former TNT Champion will make a significant impact upon his triumphant return to AEW TV.

