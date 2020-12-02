AEW Dynamite 'Winter Is Coming' Preview: Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega, Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite could very well be one of the most stacked episodes in Dynamite history. Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega. This feud has been building for a while and things have been heated between champion and challenger in the last couple of weeks.

We also have Cody teaming up with Darby Allin to face Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz. The Dynamite Diamond ring, currently in possession of MJF, will be on the line in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale.

Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega

We've come a long way yet somehow we've come back to this.



Except tomorrow night, it's for the #AEW World Championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjsFLtxOxY — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 1, 2020

Jon Moxley has been AEW World Champion for over 273 days at the time of writing this. Moxley has faced and beaten Kenny Omega once already in AEW, that came in the form of an unsanctioned match at Full Gear 2019. The two men face off once again for the world title on the special 'Winter Is Coming' episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight.

These two are going at it Wednesday night for the AEW World Championship and you will NOT want to miss it @KennyOmegamanX @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/UfVSMT9zS2 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 30, 2020

Omega and Moxley's first contract signing a couple of weeks ago saw Moxley laid out before he could come out. This led to only Omega signing the contract. Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Tony Schiavone out again to complete the contract signing. This time, Moxley assaulted Omega during his entrance and laid him out before signing the contract himself.

This match will be heated and is the biggest world championship match that AEW have booked for an episode of AEW Dynamite so far.

Cody and Darby Allin face Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Things between Taz and Cody got heated last week. It ended with Taz locking in the Tazmission on Cody. The week before that, we saw Powerhouse Hobbs turn his back on Cody and hit him with a steel chair before joining Team Taz.

Cody will get a chance at revenge tonight as he teams up with TNT Champion Darby Allin to face Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

WINTER IS COMING!

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale takes place NEXT WEEK LIVE on Dynamite!

Tickets are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/YITfZ8jlI3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 28, 2020

MJF's Dynamite Diamond ring, which he won a year ago, will be up for grabs tonight in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Apart from MJF, a number of top AEW stars including Miro, Hangman Page, Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy will also be in the match.

Chris Jericho in singles action

Chris Jericho will go one on one with Frankie Kazarian on tonight's AEW Dynamite. This match follows on the heels of last week's match where Chris Jericho and Jake Hager beat Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian in tag team action.

Britt Baker faces Leyla Hirsch

The doctor will be in the house on AEW Dynamite as Dr. Britt Baker faces 'Legit' Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch, who has an amateur background, has been on good form on AEW Dark and it will be interesting to see what happens when she steps up against Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite tonight.