AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for Jan. 13

This week's AEW Dynamite was Night 2 of their New Year's Smash event while WWE NXT featured the aftermath of their New Year's Evil special the week before. Both programs delivered a solid show, but AEW once again came out on top.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW saw a good increase in their ratings with 762,000 viewers, which is up from 662,000 last week. NXT, on the other hand, saw a big drop with 551,000 viewers, which is down from 641,000. Each show either gained or lost approximately 100,000 viewers.

Even though this week's edition of AEW Dynamite was pre-taped last Thursday, no spoilers got out which probably helped bring more eyes to this week's show due to viewers not knowing what to expect. WWE NXT was a live edition but for some reason, the NXT fanbase didn't seem as interested in the fallout from New Year's Evil.

AEW: 762,000

NXT: STAND BY — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 14, 2021

AEW Dynamite's rating was the 31st-best on cable on Wednesday night, while NXT misses the top 50

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top with a decent increase from 0.25 to 0.30. Meanwhile, NXT saw a small decline in the demo from last week going from 0.16 to 0.14. AEW continues its trend in a positive direction whereas NXT's demo loss was so minimal it's not really a cause for concern.

Unfortunately for the Black and Gold brand, however, NXT did not make the top 50 on cable, placing 70th for the evening. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, came in 31st overall, with the news absolutely dominating the top 50 spots on cable Wednesday night. And it will probably remain that way next Wednesday as well.

AEW: 762,000

NXT: 551,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 14, 2021

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite opened with Eddie Kingston going one-on-one with PAC in a fantastic matchup. The show closed with Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against Brian Cage of Team Taz.

Meanwhile, on NXT, the show opened with saw Shotzi Blackheart and Candice LeRae continue their feud in a solid match. It was good to see LeRae return to the ring after her arm injury at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The show closed with a first-round match from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as Adam Cole And Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Era took on Breezango.