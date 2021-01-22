AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for Jan. 20

With things on television slowly returning to some form of normality, AEW and NXT benefitted this week as both shows saw increases in ratings and viewership.

According to Pro Wrestling Torch, this week's edition of AEW saw a good increase in their ratings with 854,000 viewers, up from 762,000 last week. NXT also saw a good increase this week with 659,000 viewers, down from 551,000.

This week saw both shows gaining approximately 100,000 viewers. Good news for both companies, surely.

Both AEW and NXT see rises in the demo this week

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW came out on top with a nice increase from 0.30 to 0.36. NXT also saw a small increase in the demo from last week, going from 0.14 to 0.15.

No matter how small, positive gains for both shows across the board should be seen as a win for AEW and NXT.

Unfortunately, due to Showbuzz Daily not reporting the numbers today, we don't know how either show placed in the top 50 on cable for the evening. These numbers should be available on Friday afternoon.

We already have a STACKED card for #AEWDynamite next week, and in 15 minutes the first match for #AEWRevolution will be announced. pic.twitter.com/SKRUJoMIVq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite opened with The Dark Order's Birthday Party for -1 (Brodie Lee Jr.). It shifted into an eight-man tag featuring Hangman Page and The Dark Order against Chaos Project and TH2.

The show closed with the battle of The Inner Circle as Chris Jericho and MJF faced Santana and Ortiz, as well as Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager.

Meanwhile, on WWE NXT, the show opened with a match from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic featuring Leon Ruff and KUSHIDA against Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

The show closed with a brutal matchup between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in the Fight Pit.

What was your favorite show of the week? Did you have a favorite match? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.