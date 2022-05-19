×
"One of only four men to ever hold the AEW World title" - AEW Executive shares his honest opinion of Jon Moxley

Moxley's impact on AEW has been massive so far
Shubhajit Deb
Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 19, 2022 09:40 PM IST
Tony Khan has seemingly taken great care in signing superstars to his roster. In a recent interview, the AEW President revealed his thoughts about Jon Moxley.

The former AEW World Champion has only grown in popularity since his debut in the promotion. Despite his extended rehab hiatus last year, Moxley received thunderous applause from fans upon his return. He later had a notable feud with Bryan Danielson, leading to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club.

In a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', Tony Khan spoke highly about Moxley, claiming that he was one of the most influential people to watch in AEW.

"Moxley and Bryan Danielson are two of the great pro-wrestlers not just today but I think of all time. Two great World Champions who have wrestled all over the world and now have competed at the top level. Jon Moxley is one of only four men to ever hold the AEW World title. Again, we talked about Hangman Jon Moxley arguably the greatest world Champion of all time... We only got to see Jon Moxley who has had as many great defenses and great matches as the champion as anybody and I think is the 'can't-miss star' of the company right now " (13:52-14:23)
jon moxley 💕 https://t.co/jdL1eH8KfQ

Moxley and his stable have had a dominant run so far in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether they can hold on to their current momentum.

Jon Moxley's faction recently became involved with Eddie Kingston and his partners

The odds against Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz have finally been evened as the Blackpool Combat Club joined the fray against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

A while back, Moxley's stable came to the rescue of Kingston and his partners against JAS. The surprise alliance led to a confrontation on this week's Dynamite as well, where Jericho and Regal had a war of words.

.@RealKingRegal shares some stories of his own! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/ETk5RYHNqJ
The two teams are seemingly set to lock horns in a multi-man match at Double or Nothing on May 29. Only time will tell which side will emerge victorious after the dust settles.

Edited by Pratik Singh
