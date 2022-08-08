“I’m tired of having to play guess f**king who” - AEW fan hilariously points out one of the company's biggest downfalls featuring Jon Moxley

On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley faced Mance Warner in an interim AEW World Championship eliminator match.

Taking to Twitter, one fan heavily criticized the company for booking Warner against their top star, considering that the majority aren't aware of who the 33-year-old is.

In a video posted on Ringside News' Twitter account, a fan is seen criticizing AEW for booking Moxley against Mance Warner. You can watch the video by clicking on this link.

Since capturing the interim AEW World Championship by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Moxley has had an incredible run in AEW and outside of the promotion as well.

He has been highly active in GCW and recently defeated El Desperado in a gruesome match in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The Blackpool Combat Club member has also defended his title against Brody King and Rush on respective episodes of Dynamite.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Jon Moxley's latest opponent Mance Warner

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Warner reminded him of the legendary Dick Murdoch. He also believes that the former CZW talent will be a great babyface someday.

"You know who the guy reminded me of little bit? Dick Murdoch. As he is wearing those boots, act like he don't give a cr*p. When they get ready for that guy, he will be a hell of a babyface," Mantell said.

With Warner now in the rear view, Jon Moxley is set to focus on former world champion Chris Jericho. The Wizard will challenge for the interim AEW World Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite: Quake By The Lake.

Jericho earned himself a shot at the world championship after beating Moxley's fellow stablemate and the reigning Ring of Honor Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta.

