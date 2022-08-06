WWE veteran claims that Jon Moxley's latest opponent reminded him of legendary WWF Tag Team Champion (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell provided his take on Jon Moxley's opponent from this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Mance Warner.

The reigning interim AEW World Champion defeated Warner in a world championship eliminator match in the opening bout of this week's show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Warner reminded him of the legendary Dick Murdoch. The former WWE on-screen manager seemed quite impressed with the 33-year-old's demeanor and felt that he would be a great babyface down the road.

"You know who the guy reminded me of little bit? Dick Murdoch. As he is wearing those boots, act like he don't give a cr*p. When they get ready for that guy, he will be a hell of a babyface." said Mantell. [50:20 – 50:45]

Meanwhile, Moxley has been highly active since capturing the interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Since his win over Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Death Rider has successfully defended his title against Brody King and Rush.

Jim Cornette was not impressed with Jon Moxley's match against Rush

Jon Moxley is currently enjoying one of the best runs of his career. However, one man who still isn't impressed with the interim AEW World Champion is Jim Cornette.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette was highly critical of Mox's match against Rush. The wrestling veteran blasted the finish to the match, as he said:

"So they can make even a finish [to the world title match] like that as flat as possible. Either win with your goddamn finish or don't f**king hit it and let the guy kick out of it and then just grab something else and win with that,"

Moxley is currently scheduled to defend his interim AEW World Championship against long-time rival Chris Jericho at Quake By The Lake. The JAS leader was victorious over Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta on the latest edition of Dynamite to confirm his shot at Moxley's title.

