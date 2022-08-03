"F**k he's rotten" - WWE legend savagely criticizes AEW star Jon Moxley for recent match against former world champion

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette lashed out once again at AEW star Jon Moxley regarding his last match against former Ring of Honor World Champion Rush.

On the latest episode of Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Moxley faced Rush for the interim AEW World Championship. The champion was busted wide open during the match but retained his title by applying the Bulldog Choke on El Toro Blanco.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager blasted the finish of the world title match, which featured interferences from Andrade El Idolo, Jose the Assistant, Alex Abrahantes, and the Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix).

"So they can make even a finish [to the world title match] like that as flat as possible. Either win with your goddamn finish or don't f**king hit it and let the guy kick out of it and then just grab something else and win with that," Cornette said. [6:13 - 6:25]

The former WWE personality then emphasized his previous opinion of Jon Moxley about the latter's in-ring ability. This time, Cornette reiterated that The Purveyor of Violence was still the "worst push wrestler" ever.

"Jesus f**king.... f**k he's rotten. Plumber Moxley... I trended for saying this and a lot of people happen to agree with it come to find out. He's [Moxley] the worst push wrestler in the world and it's all the same." [6:26 - 6:42]

Jon Moxley will make an appearance tomorrow on AEW Dynamite

After his successful title defense against Rush, Moxley will have an upcoming segment on AEW Dynamite tomorrow. The interim AEW World Champion could address his upcoming title defense in next week's Quake by the Lake edition.

Moxley will face either Chris Jericho or his BCC stablemate Wheeler Yuta. The Wizard recently confronted Moxley about a title rematch after their bout at Revolution 2020.

However, on the latest edition of Rampage, Yuta convinced Jericho to put his championship opportunity on the line in a match against him.

It will be interesting to see if the ROH Pure Champion pulls off a massive upset to potentially face Moxley or if The Wizard will be able to defeat the young star. The challenge for the interim AEW World Championship will potentially heat up on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

