"Jon Moxley’s the worst wrestler in the world" - Industry veteran slams Interim AEW Champion after recent Dynamite match

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has harshly criticized Jon Moxley over his recent match on AEW Dynamite.

Moxley recently captured the interim AEW World Championship after defeating the 'Ace of New Japan', Hiroshi Tanahashi. After the star's first championship reign during the pandemic, many fans were hoping he'd get another chance to run with the title in front of capacity crowds.

Jon Moxley successfully defended the Interim AEW World Championship during the latest episode of Dynamite. In light of the bout almost going over time, Jim Cornette slammed Moxley's wrestling as well as the promotion.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager expressed his exhaustion with both Moxley's wrestling style and AEW itself:

"I will give this a chance just to see if Moxley does something different this time. So I paid attention. Under one minute and 15 seconds, they went to the floor. (…) I just said, f*** it, Moxley’s the worst wrestler in the world and I tried to fast forward to the finish but [AEW] can’t manage the time. So they almost run over," Cornette said. (00:11)

Cornette continued, pointing out that AEW should be careful with going over time, as it could lead to the television execs at Warner Discovery becoming frustrated:

"They can’t manage their time. They got a bunch of unprofessional a**holes that have never been trained properly, they just worked indies and rec centers. So, that’s another way they can get steam on ‘em, is if they keep asking for more time on the fly, that’s not generally received well. At least back at master control." (04:18)

Jim Cornette has often been vocal about his criticisms surrounding The Purveyor of Violence, which is likely why his reaction to the match was so sour. Jon Moxley is set to defend the interim AEW World Championship against rising DDT star Konosuke Takeshita on tomorrow's Fyter Fest episode of Dynamite.

Tony Khan believed that Jon Moxley deserved another run with the AEW World Championship

In a recent appearance on Barstool's My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Tony Khan praised Jon Moxley and expressed his belief that the star deserved another AEW Championship run:

"Jon was a great champion throughout [the COVID19] era and really, he got robbed of the title and Jon really deserved better and I always thought the fans really deserved to see Jon out defending the title on the road," Khan said. (H/T: POSTWrestling)

While Jon Moxley will likely never gain Jim Cornette's approval, the Purveyor of Violence definitely has the support of the AEW President. With Tony Khan on his side, the star will likely continue to go far within the promotion.

