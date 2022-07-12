"Is this a dream?" - 27-year-old rising star comments on facing Jon Moxley for the first time on AEW Dynamite

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will face off against rising prospect Konosuke Takeshita on the first of two "Fyter Fest" editions of Dynamite this week. In light of the match's announcement, the Japanese star doesn't seem to believe it.

Takeshita is currently on an excursion from Japanese promotion DDT, whom AEW has an established working relationship with. In recent months, he has had remarkable matches against the likes of Jay Lethal, Hangman Page and most recently Eddie Kingston.

Due to these strong performances, AEW president Tony Khan announced that Takeshita would take on Moxley on Dynamite. The Japanese phenom responded by asking his followers on Twitter if this is all a dream.

竹下 幸之介 Konosuke Takeshita @Takesoup Is this a dream? Is it real? Either way, I will fight Jon Moxley for AEW interim world champion.



While the match is not for Moxley's title, if Takeshita wins, he will earn a shot at the Interim AEW World Championship at a later date.

Jon Moxley made his first defense of his title last week on AEW Dynamite

After defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the Forbidden Door event on June 26th, Jon Moxley became the first Interim AEW World Champion. Then, on July 6th, he became the first man to successfully defend the Interim AEW World Championship.

Moxley defeated the House of Black's Brody King in the main event of the July 6th edition of Dynamite. King previously earned his shot by winning the "Royal Rampage" match on the July 1st edition of AEW Rampage.

It was a hard-hitting physical match, which could have gone either way at any point. In the end, Moxley picked up the victory by when he trapped Brody King in the bulldog choke.

Will Moxley have to put Takeshita to sleep this Wednesday? Only time will tell.

