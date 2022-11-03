AEW fan spotted holding up rare request sign for Tony Khan amidst Jon Moxley's match on Dynamite

AEW has received a lot of criticism for their booking as of late, but fans are now seemingly at their wit's end with the promotion's inclusion of ROH. During Jon Moxley's recent Dynamite bout, a fan was spotted with a sign calling for less ROH and more AEW.

Tony Khan first made the announcement earlier this year that he was in the process of purchasing the then-defunct Ring of Honor. The announcement was initially met with a ton of anticipation, but after months of the promotion spilling over into All Elite Wrestling, the perception has seemingly changed.

As spotted during Jon Moxley's recent clash with Lee Moriarty on Dynamite, fans might not be too impressed with all the Ring of Honor bouts they paid to watch on the show.

This week's episode was also headlined by Samoa Joe's defense of the ROH TV Championship alongside Chris Jericho again, putting the ROH World Championship on the line.

However, since this has become the norm, fans have slowly begun to turn sour against the dual promotional booking. Despite this, Jericho's opponent caused quite a stir online during the internal controversy surrounding CM Punk's status with the promotion.

Fans aren't the only ones pointing out the seeming invasion of AEW by ROH, as Jim Cornette bluntly called it an "infestation"

There currently doesn't seem to be any public talk of Ring of Honor getting a television deal at this point, but with Chris Jericho essentially being the face of the promotion, many are hopeful that might be the case. Until then, however, the promotions will seemingly share a TV show.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran had some harsher words for the inclusion of ROH on AEW television:

"Infestation is appropriate, not because any of the Ring of Honor guys are cockroaches, but because by the time you see one or two, there’s a bunch more lurking around the corner! And belts everywhere!" [From 03:04 onward]

While Cornette has a far more brutal take on the situation, he's seemingly more in touch with the fanbase on this matter than Tony Khan himself. Only time will tell whether or not Khan made a mistake by purchasing another promotion while AEW was still finding its feet.

