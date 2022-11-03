Create

"The biggest f**k you to CM Punk ever" - Twitter calls out Tony Khan for booking suspended AEW star's former friend's appearance on Dynamite

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Nov 03, 2022 08:22 AM IST
CM Punk (left), Tony Khan (right)

AEW fans erupted on social media as CM Punk was seemingly trolled with Colt Cabana's return on Dynamite this week.

The latest edition of the All Elite flagship program had Chris Jericho issue an open challenge for his Ring of Honor World Championship. He proclaimed that all former singles or tag team ROH titleholders were welcome to challenge him.

Fans were surprised when the challenger was revealed to be Colt Cabana. It should be noted that he and CM Punk have real-life heat between them. The Second City Saint also referred to his conflict with Cabana during his tirade at the post-All Out media scrum.

Amidst the already rampant rumors of Punk not wrestling again, Colt Cabana's appearance has shocked fans. Many took this as a sign that Punk was done with the Jacksonville-based brand.

Here are some of the reactions to the segment:

"colt cabana coming back is the biggest f**k you to cm punk ever 💀

No Way.................Its Colt...........TONY YOU REALLY DONT WANT CM PUNK BACK IN AEW

Colt Cabana put up a commendable performance against the formidable Chris Jericho. Due to interference from the Jericho Appreciation Society, Cabana failed to win the title. It remains to be seen what is next for them in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Colt Cabana's entry into AEW? Do you think it was an intentional shot at Punk? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy
