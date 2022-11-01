Massive speculation on whether AEW star CM Punk will wrestle again

AEW star CM Punk is currently suspended following an alleged backstage brawl after the All Out pay-per-view. There have been several reports regarding the incident, and more new updates are surfacing on the internet. Now there is massive speculation that The Second City Saint may not wrestle ever again.

Controversy seems to follow CM Punk everywhere he goes. During his run in WWE, he was unhappy with how he was treated and publicly criticized the promotion after he left. Following that, the two-time AEW World Champion reportedly had some issues with his best friend Colt Cabana.

Just a year after making his AEW debut in 2021, he faced multiple issues with several members of the roster. This resulted in him throwing a temper tantrum at the post-All Out media scrum. This allegedly led to a backstage brawl with The Elite.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Nick Hausman mentioned that several sources claimed that the multi-time WWE Champion might not be returning to the squared circle at all.

“Cash does not seem to be an issue for this guy. He’s got in-roads in Hollywood going on right now. Stephen Amell certainly shining him up with what they’re trying to do over on Heels right now. I have a lot of people that have known Punk that say to me ‘This guy’s never gonna wrestle again,'” Nick Hausman said. [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

Chris Jericho allegedly called CM Punk a cancer to the business

Following the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite, the Ring of Honor World Champion reportedly confronted Punk.

Fightful select reported that Chris Jericho confronted The Straight Edge Superstar and said that he is a cancer to the business. Following the reports, several members of the wrestling world were upset with Jericho.

Tony Khan was also rumored to be in talks to buyout CM Punk's remaining contract and WWE was interested in re-signing the former AEW World Champion.

