"Buried every talent he’s worked with" - Twitter savagely roasts Chris Jericho for reportedly calling CM Punk a 'cancer' to the AEW locker room

CM Punk seemingly did not make many friends backstage during his tenure with AEW. It was recently reported that Chris Jericho called the star "a cancer" to the locker room. In retaliation to the reports, fans took to Twitter to side with the Voice of the Voiceless over The Ocho.

Earlier today, it was reported that Jericho approached CM Punk after his backstage brawl with The Elite and that the exchange ended with the 52-year-old calling the battered Punk "a cancer." Allegedly, the star didn't have much to say, and instead told him to leave.

A large portion of fans online were seemingly unimpressed with the report, as they harshly slammed the inaugural AEW World Champion for his assessment of CM Punk.

#TooSweetElite @AllElitePodcast Not Chris Jericho, who has defended SAMMY GUEVARA time and time again, calling CM Punk a lockerroom cancer. 🙄 Not Chris Jericho, who has defended SAMMY GUEVARA time and time again, calling CM Punk a lockerroom cancer. 🙄

Kasun Rulzz @realpunkfan @JustAlyxCentral he had a beef with brock lesnar too . chris jericho is the problem .not anyone else @JustAlyxCentral he had a beef with brock lesnar too . chris jericho is the problem .not anyone else

MeeMeepVroom @MeeMeepVroom

Dude has squashed and faded everyone that's been involved with him since day 1. No one comes away from CJ in a better position. Surreal. #ChrisJericho calling #CMPunk a cancer when Punk had elevated more guys in 6 months than Jericho elevated in 3yrs is hilarious.Dude has squashed and faded everyone that's been involved with him since day 1. No one comes away from CJ in a better position. Surreal. #ChrisJericho calling #CMPunk a cancer when Punk had elevated more guys in 6 months than Jericho elevated in 3yrs is hilarious.Dude has squashed and faded everyone that's been involved with him since day 1. No one comes away from CJ in a better position. Surreal.

T.E.L @the_realTS86 @King_louis7 @JustAlyxCentral 25 plus years we’ve listened to @IAmJericho complain about being held back in wcw by hogan and savage. History repeating here @King_louis7 @JustAlyxCentral 25 plus years we’ve listened to @IAmJericho complain about being held back in wcw by hogan and savage. History repeating here

KingLouis7 @King_louis7 @JustAlyxCentral @the_realTS86 Jericho seizing the opportunity to get rid of someone who greatly outdraws him. He is going to kill this company @JustAlyxCentral @the_realTS86 Jericho seizing the opportunity to get rid of someone who greatly outdraws him. He is going to kill this company

Bobby Dalbec @HeDidIt1994 @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect So chris Jericho saw someone who had more sway with Tony so he’s now burying him when Jericho himself has been in 2 backstage altercations @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect So chris Jericho saw someone who had more sway with Tony so he’s now burying him when Jericho himself has been in 2 backstage altercations

Some fans had some very harsh words for Chris Jericho, as user @BeeMo16 urged Tony Khan to watch out for the veteran's alleged scheme.

"@IAmJericho talking s**t & serving his interests. Not what’s good for wrestling fans or @AEW‘s business. Wake up to yourself @TonyKhan or this is the beginning of the end. The smear campaign of @CMPunk is transparent. F**k the Elite. You’re credibility is shot" - @BeeM016 Tweeted.

@BeeMo16 believes there's a conspiracy against CM Punk.

Southern-Championship-Wrestling @SCWNation



Jericho is one of the most detrimental acts in AEW. @WrestleFeatures Punk is the cancer? @IAmJericho has ruined Eddie Kingston’s momentum and nearly killed MJFs too with his awful storylines.Jericho is one of the most detrimental acts in AEW. @WrestleFeatures Punk is the cancer? @IAmJericho has ruined Eddie Kingston’s momentum and nearly killed MJFs too with his awful storylines.Jericho is one of the most detrimental acts in AEW.

mirko @mirko62288759 @JustAlyxCentral Chris needs to shut up he is not better @JustAlyxCentral Chris needs to shut up he is not better

Kennyfan @normalguykenny @JustAlyxCentral Jericho is known to leech on younger talent to further his own career. With Punk there Chris wouldn't have been the top guy. He is in Tony's ear from the start. @JustAlyxCentral Jericho is known to leech on younger talent to further his own career. With Punk there Chris wouldn't have been the top guy. He is in Tony's ear from the start.

Some users voiced their issues with Chris Jericho's run in the promotion and contrasted the current state of the young wrestlers both he and CM Punk worked with in AEW.

"Chris Jericho of all people? The onscreen cancer? Did he do anything for Eddie Kingston, MJF? He just sticks himself to the young talent and holds them down. Punk made both MJF and Kingston hot, there’s no denying that. Kingston hasn’t recovered since." - @OmegaBangzx tweeted.

@OmegaBangzx has not been impressed with Chris Jericho in AEW.

However, some users instead saw the reason behind Jericho's statement on Punk, and opted to side with him on the matter.

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite Chris Jericho saw what WWF main eventers who jumped ship to WCW done to the company and said yeah, that's not happening in his company. Chris Jericho saw what WWF main eventers who jumped ship to WCW done to the company and said yeah, that's not happening in his company.

Manuel Ish @manuel_ish This man decided to believe in AEW the first day of its existence, he's saving them from potential dark ages and he's having an incredible pro-wrestling year as a 51 years old man



I've never been a huge fan of Chris Jericho but damn he is vital for the western wrestling scene This man decided to believe in AEW the first day of its existence, he's saving them from potential dark ages and he's having an incredible pro-wrestling year as a 51 years old manI've never been a huge fan of Chris Jericho but damn he is vital for the western wrestling scene https://t.co/T9Q6n2iWCU

Steppenwolfftw123 @vemali_akash @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Chris Jericho stood up to Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and now CM Punk. 3 different generations. The true GOAT. And he's right. Punk is the company's biggest star, but he's not worth all the controversy and backstage heat he carries with him into every company he's ever worked with. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Chris Jericho stood up to Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and now CM Punk. 3 different generations. The true GOAT. And he's right. Punk is the company's biggest star, but he's not worth all the controversy and backstage heat he carries with him into every company he's ever worked with.

Despite many reports, it remains to be seen what will happen with CM Punk's career in AEW. but so far, no star has come forward to confirm any kind of statement about what was said.

According to another report, Chris Jericho might not be the only star who has a problem with CM Punk

While the rumors have not been confirmed over the years, Punk has been called "hard to work with" by other anonymous sources in the past. Despite this, his former ROH employer once praised him for his backstage work ethic.

In a recent report, Dave Meltzer claimed that he got word from some sources in AEW who reportedly refused to work with Punk and that he was effectively "voted" out of the locker room.

"Another top star noted the team has decided he’s out and regardless of some being willing to work with him, the collective decided that he was voted off the island." (H/T WrestleTalk)

At this stage, this report is also not verified, but if it turns out to be true, this might very well be the end for Punk in AEW.

