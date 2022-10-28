"Buried every talent he’s worked with" - Twitter savagely roasts Chris Jericho for reportedly calling CM Punk a 'cancer' to the AEW locker room

CM Punk seemingly did not make many friends backstage during his tenure with AEW. It was recently reported that Chris Jericho called the star "a cancer" to the locker room. In retaliation to the reports, fans took to Twitter to side with the Voice of the Voiceless over The Ocho.
Earlier today, it was reported that Jericho approached CM Punk after his backstage brawl with The Elite and that the exchange ended with the 52-year-old calling the battered Punk "a cancer." Allegedly, the star didn't have much to say, and instead told him to leave.
A large portion of fans online were seemingly unimpressed with the report, as they harshly slammed the inaugural AEW World Champion for his assessment of CM Punk.
Some fans had some very harsh words for Chris Jericho, as user @BeeMo16 urged Tony Khan to watch out for the veteran's alleged scheme.
"@IAmJericho talking s**t & serving his interests. Not what’s good for wrestling fans or @AEW‘s business. Wake up to yourself @TonyKhan or this is the beginning of the end. The smear campaign of @CMPunk is transparent. F**k the Elite. You’re credibility is shot" - @BeeM016 Tweeted.
Some users voiced their issues with Chris Jericho's run in the promotion and contrasted the current state of the young wrestlers both he and CM Punk worked with in AEW.
"Chris Jericho of all people? The onscreen cancer? Did he do anything for Eddie Kingston, MJF? He just sticks himself to the young talent and holds them down. Punk made both MJF and Kingston hot, there’s no denying that. Kingston hasn’t recovered since." - @OmegaBangzx tweeted.
However, some users instead saw the reason behind Jericho's statement on Punk, and opted to side with him on the matter.
Despite many reports, it remains to be seen what will happen with CM Punk's career in AEW. but so far, no star has come forward to confirm any kind of statement about what was said.
According to another report, Chris Jericho might not be the only star who has a problem with CM Punk
While the rumors have not been confirmed over the years, Punk has been called "hard to work with" by other anonymous sources in the past. Despite this, his former ROH employer once praised him for his backstage work ethic.
In a recent report, Dave Meltzer claimed that he got word from some sources in AEW who reportedly refused to work with Punk and that he was effectively "voted" out of the locker room.
"Another top star noted the team has decided he’s out and regardless of some being willing to work with him, the collective decided that he was voted off the island." (H/T WrestleTalk)
At this stage, this report is also not verified, but if it turns out to be true, this might very well be the end for Punk in AEW.
