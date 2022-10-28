Reported backstage atmosphere pertaining to CM Punk amidst AEW's interest in contract buyout

According to reports, CM Punk's status with AEW continues to worsen, and in Dave Meltzer's most recent account, the locker room allegedly doesn't want the star to return at all.

While the former AEW World Champion once united many fans online and in arenas, CM Punk has now seemingly split online fans in half. The social media consensus towards the veteran continues to chop and change, and today's report might see that happen yet again.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a handful of stars, including Chris Jericho - who reportedly called CM Punk "a cancer" - have also voiced that they don't believe the star is worth the hassle despite his drawing prowess.

"A few names were mentioned with Chris Jericho being the name mentioned most but that many if not most of the key top names were saying that they wouldn’t work with him. One top star noted that Punk won’t be back. His value on screen isn’t one percent worth the hassle and black cloud he causes backstage.”

The report continued, claiming that another star has already made up his mind on whether or not the star will return to AEW.

"Another top star noted the team has decided he’s out and regardless of some being willing to work with him, the collective decided that he was voted off the island." (H/T WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen whether or not Meltzer's sources are informed or reliable, but it's safe to say that things don't seem to be looking too great for CM Punk at the moment.

Dave Meltzer's sources also denied CM Punk's recent claims that his dog Larry was injured by The Elite during the brawl

Accounts concerning the now infamously dubbed "Brawl-Out" have continuously shifted through second-hand reports. However, CM Punk personally sat down with Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausen recently and made numerous claims. Most concerningly, the star alleges that The Elite injured his dog Larry when they entered his locker room, resulting in the ensuing brawl.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer commented on Punk's exclusive interview with Hausen.

"The response to what was said, was basically it’s an outright lie. I did have that told to me. But no one could really say anything more as far as the dog thing goes," Meltzer said.

So far, none of the reports made by WON or any other outlet have been confirmed by Tony Khan or AEW, but with the hushed nature of the promotion, fans might have to do with a he-said-she said narrative for quite some time.

