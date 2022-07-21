"Lame a** ending" - Fans air disappointment over the finish of Chris Jericho and popular star's stipulation-based match on AEW Dynamite

Fans slammed AEW on social media over what they thought was a disappointing finish to the Barbed Wire Everywhere match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston.

Sammy Guevara interrupted at the end with a superkick at Kingston, prompting Jericho to hit him with a Judas effect, draped in barbed wire.

People thought The Mad King should've won the bout as they took to Twitter to unleash their frustrations about the barbed wire match finish.

A fan claimed the stipulation-based match was one of the worst things AEW has put on TV.

That barbed wire match on Dynamite was among the worst things they've put on TV in a while.

A user wouldn't believe that barbed wire everywhere would be the end of Kingston-Jericho feud.

Just Alyx

Wow...



That can't be how this feud ends, right?



How do you NOT have Eddie Kingston come out on top in this feud?



They must be setting up one more match. I refuse to believe THAT is the end.



Wow...

That can't be how this feud ends, right?

How do you NOT have Eddie Kingston come out on top in this feud?

They must be setting up one more match. I refuse to believe THAT is the end.

#AEW Chris Jericho beat Eddie Kingston in their barbed wire everywhere match

One fan expected AEW to deliver a great finish but was disappointed, especially on the booking.

ChanMan



Especially after the ending of the exploding Barbed wire death match and how much criticism it got.



Especially after the ending of the exploding Barbed wire death match and how much criticism it got.

This match had great effort by everyone involved, but the booking I really thought that AEW was going to make sure that this barbed wire main event was going to over deliver.

A user, meanwhile, shared his reaction by posting a different emotional picture of Eddie.

Jaws



#AEWDynamite My reaction to the barbed wire match ending, Eddie should've won

One user also had an opinion, saying the main event was better than Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley's exploding barbed wire deathmatch. They added the ending s*cked but made up for it by having Kingston getting the last laugh.

Blue_Fox98



1. It was a better barbed wire match than Omega vs Moxley.

2. The ending sucked, but Eddie getting the last laugh at the very end made up for it a bit.



I two things to say about the main event:
1. It was a better barbed wire match than Omega vs Moxley.
2. The ending sucked, but Eddie getting the last laugh at the very end made up for it a bit.
#AEWDynamtie

A fan wasn't in favor of Jericho and Kingston still feuding up to the All Out event.

Ben🌸 @BenGmHarris This feud does not need to stretch to All Out. We've had Anarchy in the Arena, Blood & Guts and a Barbed Wire match. What more is there to do? This feud does not need to stretch to All Out. We've had Anarchy in the Arena, Blood & Guts and a Barbed Wire match. What more is there to do?

Then, a fan thought the finish was awful.

Meanwhile, this user was amused about Ortiz hitting Jericho with a sock.

MIKEY STARKS FTW ❤️ @ALLELITEMIKEY Imo the highlight of the whole barbed wire everywhere match was Ortiz swinging the sock lol #AEWDynamite Imo the highlight of the whole barbed wire everywhere match was Ortiz swinging the sock lol #AEWDynamite

Lastly, another user noticed that the ring wasn't really covered in barbed wire as the turnbuckles didn't have one.

john @toshanshuinLA how can you call it a barbed wire everywhere match when there’s a whole side of the ring ropes that don’t have no barbed wire smh how can you call it a barbed wire everywhere match when there’s a whole side of the ring ropes that don’t have no barbed wire smh

Finally, a user claimed AEW stepped away from the barbed wire match concept by doing some unusual stuff.

luchablog @luchablog they did a lot of stuff that took away from the idea they were doing a barbed wire match they did a lot of stuff that took away from the idea they were doing a barbed wire match

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite Fyter Fest 2 here.

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston's match went beyond the limit on AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston dominated the barbed wire everywhere match, making Chris Jericho bleed immediately in the opening moments. However, chaos ensued when Tay Conti and Anna Jay attacked Ruby Soho to allow the Jericho Appreciation Society to escape the Shark Cage.

The Blackpool Combat Club and Ortiz ran out to rescue the Mad King, who was beaten up by the JAS. In the end, things didn't go well for Kingston as he fell victim to Jericho's Judas Effect, thanks to Sammy Guevara's interference.

However, the Mad King didn't let things end and attacked The Wizard and The Spanish God. Kingston hit a backfist on Jericho and promptly sent him to the barbed wire spider web, living up to his word about destroying the latter.

It seems like the feud between Kingston and Jericho is far from over. It will be interesting to see what's next as the animosity between the duo reaches new heights.

What are your thoughts on Barbed Wire Everywhere finish on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

