"Lame a** ending" - Fans air disappointment over the finish of Chris Jericho and popular star's stipulation-based match on AEW Dynamite

Fans slammed AEW on social media over what they thought was a disappointing finish to the Barbed Wire Everywhere match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston.
Sammy Guevara interrupted at the end with a superkick at Kingston, prompting Jericho to hit him with a Judas effect, draped in barbed wire.
People thought The Mad King should've won the bout as they took to Twitter to unleash their frustrations about the barbed wire match finish.
A fan claimed the stipulation-based match was one of the worst things AEW has put on TV.
A user wouldn't believe that barbed wire everywhere would be the end of Kingston-Jericho feud.
One fan expected AEW to deliver a great finish but was disappointed, especially on the booking.
A user, meanwhile, shared his reaction by posting a different emotional picture of Eddie.
One user also had an opinion, saying the main event was better than Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley's exploding barbed wire deathmatch. They added the ending s*cked but made up for it by having Kingston getting the last laugh.
A fan wasn't in favor of Jericho and Kingston still feuding up to the All Out event.
Then, a fan thought the finish was awful.
Meanwhile, this user was amused about Ortiz hitting Jericho with a sock.
Lastly, another user noticed that the ring wasn't really covered in barbed wire as the turnbuckles didn't have one.
Finally, a user claimed AEW stepped away from the barbed wire match concept by doing some unusual stuff.
Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston's match went beyond the limit on AEW Dynamite
Eddie Kingston dominated the barbed wire everywhere match, making Chris Jericho bleed immediately in the opening moments. However, chaos ensued when Tay Conti and Anna Jay attacked Ruby Soho to allow the Jericho Appreciation Society to escape the Shark Cage.
The Blackpool Combat Club and Ortiz ran out to rescue the Mad King, who was beaten up by the JAS. In the end, things didn't go well for Kingston as he fell victim to Jericho's Judas Effect, thanks to Sammy Guevara's interference.
However, the Mad King didn't let things end and attacked The Wizard and The Spanish God. Kingston hit a backfist on Jericho and promptly sent him to the barbed wire spider web, living up to his word about destroying the latter.
It seems like the feud between Kingston and Jericho is far from over. It will be interesting to see what's next as the animosity between the duo reaches new heights.
