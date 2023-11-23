AEW fans are convinced about who The Devil is, and they are disappointed

Following the occurrences tonight on AEW Dynamite, several fans seem to be convinced about the identity of the man behind the devil mask. But most fans ended up feeling disappointed with the idea.

For almost two months now, fans have been trying to find out the identity of the Devil. It was first speculated to be MJF, as it was his mask, but after the Devil went after people dear to him, it seemed that the man in the mask was after MJF himself. Once more, he made his presence known earlier tonight, appearing again during Friedman's promo.

The Devil simply laughed at MJF, after the latter threatened to unmask him, and bring hell to him should he find out his identity. His laugh was the first peep anyone had at the man in the mask, so fans got thinking. Many believed that he sounded all too similar to Jack Perry, and this disappointed the fans.

Expand Tweet

Most fans strongly believed that it sounded like Jack Perry's laugh. Many fans compared this to other potential suspects such as Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and even CM Punk, but none fit the bill.

They also felt this was a major letdown, considering the great buildup this storyline has had thus far. One fan even wished that if it was going to boil down to this, he'd rather wish this was a work of Roderick Strong and The Kingdom.

Fans' Reactions to the possibility of the devil being Jack Perry

In what other instances has the Devil made his presence known in AEW?

After the original appearance of the Devil, as he commandeered an attack on Jay White, he has not made a physical appearance since. On multiple occasions, the man in the mask has simply appeared on the big screen, as if watching every single move.

He has always appeared in segments involving the AEW World Champion, and most of the time, has simply been shown not saying a single word. Around two weeks ago, his biggest move was sending his goons to go after The Acclaimed, whom Friedman was just beginning to become close to.

Expand Tweet

At this point, it seems that The Devil may be wreaking havoc in AEW just to make things harder for MJF. There is still no motive behind his actions, and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out heading into Worlds End next month.

Do you agree that Jack Perry could be The Devil? Let us know in the comments section below.