AEW fans feel a former WWE star will be the 6th member of Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom

Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom has taken AEW fans by storm. The new stable has some of the most dominant names on the roster, and wrestling fans were left wondering if and when a particular wrestler could join the faction. That's because the wrestler in question had ties with Cole during his WWE stint.

That star is Kyle O'Reilly, Cole's stable-mate in The Undisputed Era. Bobby Fish was also with the two during their stint in WWE NXT from 2017 to 2021. Later on, The Undisputed Era also had Roderick Strong as one of its members. Once the question went online, fans had reactions. '

"When will Kyle O'Reilly join this faction?" the post read.

Kylie O'Reilly has all the experience to be part of the new stable. He has performed on the independent circuit, ROH, and WWE and is now signed up with AEW, but is sidelined due to a neck injury.

Adam Cole says Undisputed Kingdom's Wardlow will win AEW World Championship and hand it to him

Adam Cole already has ambitious plans for the stable and how its members will serve his purpose. On the January 3 episode of Dynamite, the three-time ROH World Champion said Wardlow would win the World Championship and give it to him. The inaugural NXT North American Champion didn't reveal whether the three-time AEW TNT Champion would face Samoa Joe, the current World Champion, or someone else later.

There's no update about what Wardlow thinks of this task that his stable leader has given him. Fans are wondering whether this will be the first - and final straw - that breaks the camel's back. Typically, a stable is broken up due to various feuds and internal politics. It remains to be seen whether this will happen with The Undisputed Kingdom so soon.

What do you think? How long will The Undisputed Kingdom exist? Tell us in the comments section.