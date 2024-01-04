"Tony Khan booking like a nerd" - Fans blast AEW after what Adam Cole had to say about Wardlow on Dynamite

Adam Cole, Wardlow, Roderick Strong, and The Kingdom – Matt Taven and Mike Bennet – have been revealed as The Devil and his goons. The AEW stable has a new name: The Undisputed Kingdom.

Stable leader Cole revealed what the members are supposed to do for him. On the January 3 episode of Dynamite, he said Wardlow would go after the World Championship and hand it over to the former ROH World Television Champion, once he's won it.

Samoa Joe is the current World Champion in the Jacksonville-based company. He won the belt after he defeated MJF in a title match at the Worlds End pay-per-view. The former Undisputed Era member's announcement has created quite a stir online, and wrestling fans are voicing their opinions about it.

"Adam Cole says that Wardlow is gonna go after the AEW World Championship and then that he is gonna give it to Adam Cole. #AEWDYNAMITE," the post read.

Cole is seemingly putting undue pressure on the newly formed stable. It remains to be seen how soon, and when, the members under him will crack and decide to go their own ways.

AEW fans disappointed with Adam Cole's reveal as The Devil

The Devil was one of the most hyped characters on the roster. Fans had several theories about who the person behind the mask was. A quick look at social posts shows fans are unhappy with the three-time ROH World Champion being revealed as The Devil.

The revelation took place after a storyline where The Devil and his goons gave brutal beatdowns to wrestlers backstage and in the locker room area. Later on, the stable fed itself into the MJF/Samoa Joe feud, and cost MJF the ROH Tag Team Championship by stopping Joe from taking part in the title contention match.

