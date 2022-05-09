Fans share interesting theory about who will be the AEW Trios Champions

AEW fans flocked to social media to give their two cents about who will be the first Trios Tag Team Champions.

The Jacksonville-based company currently has five official championships: World Heavyweight, Women's, TNT, TBS, and Tag Team. The FTW Championship only serves as a renegade title and is deemed unofficial.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has been hinting about having a Trios title for the past few years. He added that having three belts for a group would be spectacular.

On Reddit, fans had different opinions on who should be the first Trios Champions. Some said the titles should be contested when Kenny Omega returns from his injury. The Cleaner would then partner with The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) against Undisputed Elite (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish).

At the same time, other users suggested that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) should team up with CM Punk since they're both Bret Hart fans. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero), Best Friends (Trent Berretta and Chuck Taylor) and Orange Cassidy, and Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & William Regal) were also considered by fans.

Others said the titles would appear at Double or Nothing, with the tournament ending in September at the All Out event. One user disagreed, saying the finals should happen at AEW Battle of the Belts III. Meanwhile, some fans said there should be no trio belts as the tag team titles will become an afterthought.

Tony Khan reportedly finished creating the AEW Trios Championships

A few days ago, it was reported that President Tony Khan is ready to debut the AEW Trios Championships as the physical belts are completed.

According to Dave Meltzer, Khan was asked about having a tournament, but the CEO didn't want to do it until Kenny Omega returned from injury:

"Trios title belts have been made so now it’s just a matter of when they pull the trigger. Tony Khan was asked about making trios titles and gave the indication a few months ago what it was happening, but that they didn’t want to do the tournament until Kenny Omega was back." (H/T: Wrestle Purists)

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle Those eventual AEW Trios Championships are gonna have some INSANE match ups Those eventual AEW Trios Championships are gonna have some INSANE match ups https://t.co/ygBlQyCPid

It remains to be seen when Khan officially introduces the trios belts and announces the tournament. Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see which trios will contest for the belts.

