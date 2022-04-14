AEW fans divided over Satnam Singh's debut on Dynamite

Wrestling fans made their voices heard on social media about the events that transpired after the main event of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw the debut of Satnam Singh.

Wrestling Twitter had mixed reactions to Singh's debut, which saw the former Dallas Mavericks player take out Samoa Joe after his grueling battle with Minoru Suzuki in the main event of Dynamite and join forces with Sonjay Dutt & Jay Lethal.

Twitter user Roshan Daniel expressed his joy over Singh's debut as he's happy to see someone from his home country in the wrestling world.

The reactions to Satnam Singh's debut have varied, with some fans saying maybe Singh's debut was a bit mishandled, whereas others said he deserves a chance to prove himself.

Name My Wife Doesn't Find Silly @Ross_Wheatley We've all got an opinion on that ending, but I think AEW fans should be excited about Satnam Singh. He's only 26, is shoot one of the tallest wrestlers of all time, and shares a locker room with someone who was once a sensational young giant himself. We've all got an opinion on that ending, but I think AEW fans should be excited about Satnam Singh. He's only 26, is shoot one of the tallest wrestlers of all time, and shares a locker room with someone who was once a sensational young giant himself.

Christine @ShiningPolaris



#aew #AEWDynamite I don’t know much about Satnam Singh. Maybe his debut wasn’t the best. But give him a chance. I see a lot of very off color comments about him. I don’t know much about Satnam Singh. Maybe his debut wasn’t the best. But give him a chance. I see a lot of very off color comments about him. 😞 #aew #AEWDynamite

Rep @repalec I'm down with debuting Satnam Singh as Lethal and Dutt's heavy but I really don't think he was worth a blackout debut I'm down with debuting Satnam Singh as Lethal and Dutt's heavy but I really don't think he was worth a blackout debut

Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com @aaronrift The Satnam Singh debut didn’t bother me like it seemingly did for a lot of fans. I’m willing to give him a chance. Also, Jay Lethal is finally getting some TV time. I will say #AEW shouldn’t be doing these lights outs debuts for guys that the crowd might not react favorably to. The Satnam Singh debut didn’t bother me like it seemingly did for a lot of fans. I’m willing to give him a chance. Also, Jay Lethal is finally getting some TV time. I will say #AEW shouldn’t be doing these lights outs debuts for guys that the crowd might not react favorably to.

Satnam Singh wants to make a huge impact through AEW

Satnam Singh was signed to AEW back in September 2021. In October of that year, the former basketball player spoke about his ambitions in the pro wrestling world with Sportskeeda.

Satnam spoke about how he wants to use AEW as a platform to make a huge impact in his home country of India:

"I want to be one of the biggest wrestlers in the world. I want to be next level in India. The next upcoming star. I want to be the wrestler everyone is excited to know about in the coming future. I want to make a big mark in India through AEW."

Satnam Singh currently seems to have the role of Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt's powerhouse. It'll be interesting to see how AEW handles their new giant.

