AEW fans spot the true identity of The Devil’s henchmen and they’re former world champions

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite emanated live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on November 29. This edition was stacked with great matches and promos.

In a segment featuring MJF, the AEW World Champion addressed his next challenger, Samoa Joe. During the promo, a couple of the Devil's henchmen attacked The Salt of the Earth.

A Twitter user shared a photo of the two henchmen holding MJF during the attack, saying the duo was Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.

"I’m screaming at how obvious it is that’s Mike and Matt," the Twitter user shared.

You can look at the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Mike Bennett and Matt Taven being the Devil's henchmen.

Bully Ray thinks AEW's Devil Saga is an 11-year-old storyline

In the recent edition of Dynamite, MJF was about to be assaulted by the Devil's henchmen, but Samoa Joe came to save the AEW World Champion.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about how the Devil's story could be based on a TNA storyline, Aces & Eights.

"I'm sorry, people, but I'm going to detach myself for a second. But I'll be da*ned if this did not have the Aces and Eights story written all over it. This really had Aces and Eights written all over it, which I have no problem with. If you're going to take stories from the past, and you're going to rehash them, not doing it exactly the same way, you're going to rehash them and put your twist on it or your turn on it. I'm totally fine with that," Bully Ray said.

Fans cannot wait to see who the Devil and its henchmen are.

Who do you think will be revealed as the Devil? Let us know in the comments sections below.