AEW fans want female ex-WWE star to join the Blackpool Combat Club as its 5th member

AEW fans on Twitter want a former WWE star to join the Blackpool Combat Club as its first female member. The faction currently has four members, and many viewers have expressed their desire to see Serena Deeb join its ranks.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley engaged in a rivalry in February 2022. This resulted in the duo joining hands and forming the faction, with William Regal acting as the peacemaker between them.

A Twitter user recently asked fans to name one wrestler they want to see join the dominant AEW stable. In response, many mentioned that former WWE Superstar Serena Deeb should combine forces with the Blackpool Combat Club. Some viewers also wanted to see Marina Shafir become a part of the group.

Marina Shafir may join the Blackpool Combat Club soon

Former WWE star Marina Shafir could be the next star to join the BCC. During the post-Wrestle Kingdon 18 press conference, Jon Moxley hinted at bringing Shafir to Japan as the group's "female associate":

"Friend of The Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir. It's a goal of mine to get her out to Japan. She wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you got because that's one of the baddest bit**es walking the planet. She will come here representing the BCC," he said.

Moxley praised the talented female star and said she was among the most formidable female competitors in All Elite Wrestling. He added that Shafir wanted to wrestle in Japan, and the BCC could give her the opportunity.

Marina Shafir made her AEW debut on the December 14, 2021, episode of Dark. Like Serena Deeb, she also worked under the WWE banner for a brief period.

