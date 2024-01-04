Jon Moxley reveals blockbuster plans to bring former WWE star to major promotion

AEW star Jon Moxley recently revealed some big plans for The Blackpool Combat Club in Japan and named a former WWE star who will be coming along with the faction.

The star in question is none other than Marina Shafir. While she had an underwhelming run in WWE, Shafir has seemingly gained some momentum in AEW after debuting in December 2021.

At the post-Wrestle Kingdom 18 press conference, Jon Moxley praised Marina Shafir and revealed it was his goal to bring her to New Japan Pro-Wrestling:

"Friend of The Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir. It's a goal of mine to get her out to Japan. She wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you got because that's one of the baddest bit**es walking the planet. She will come here representing the BCC. Blackpool Combat Club has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond. I want to come back with Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. We want to get our Wheeler Yuta, our young rookie out here and have him test himself, and build himself and prove his mettle," he said.

Jon Moxley recalls his conversation with Tony Khan before signing with AEW

Jon Moxley was one of the first major WWE stars to jump ship to AEW. He recently recalled his chat with All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan before inking the deal.

In an interview with Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com, Jon Moxley claimed that he warned Khan about booking him in hardcore matches before signing with the latter's company:

"When it comes to matches like that, that's one small thing that we can do differently than anybody else in this s**t. That was one thing I remember telling [AEW President] Tony [Khan] when I first came in. 'If you're going to put me in one of these matches, be careful what you wish for because I am not in the business of under-delivering,'" he said.

Moxley added:

"AEW has been able to consistently deliver on that. I think it's very important for us to always remember where this started in the first place, which was the need in the industry for an alternative. We should always be different. We should always be thinking about what we can deliver that nobody else can. Otherwise, we're just another wrestling company, of which there have been a million."

