AEW fans "would go nuts" if 2-time WWE Champion returns this year, says Tommy Dreamer

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has stated that AEW fans would lose their minds if a former WWE Champion made his return to the company.

The former champion in question is, of course, CM Punk, who hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022 due to being injured in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley.

However, his absence has been a constant talking point due to the nature of his final appearance, where he unleashed a verbal tirade on the likes of Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and The Elite, which in turn led to the now infamous "Brawl Out" incident.

george @StingHart_ "Sources say that CM Punk is slated to return in a few weeks on AEW Dynamite.



And even if we're wrong, it doesn't matter, because everyone will be talking about him anyway." - WON "Sources say that CM Punk is slated to return in a few weeks on AEW Dynamite.And even if we're wrong, it doesn't matter, because everyone will be talking about him anyway." - WON https://t.co/YJSL3OYIdT

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was asked about a potential CM Punk return and, while he wasn't sure if it would happen, he admitted people would lose their minds.

“The place would go nuts, we would go nuts, we would be talking about it forever. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, kind of hope it does but if it doesn’t you’ve got to move on and you’ve got to look within your company.” [12:23-12:37]

Dreamer elaborated by saying that while there are people on the AEW roster who can be built to fill Punk's shoes, the former WWE Champion has the biggest wow factor associated with him.

“There’s people within your roster right away, but yes CM Punk would be the biggest ‘wow factor’ if he did come back.” [13:24-13:33]

Has CM Punk recently hinted at a return to AEW?

Since he's been gone, there has been a constant question lingering over AEW: 'Is CM Punk coming back to the company?' There has not been an official answer from either party as of yet, but there are certainly rumblings online.

The rumblings have grown ever louder in recent weeks due to Punk's activity on Instagram, with his latest story seeing him at the gym listening to the song Honor Never Dies by the metal band Hatebreed.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 CM Punk said “Y’all better get ready for this AEW return” CM Punk said “Y’all better get ready for this AEW return” 😭😂 https://t.co/wH6wGS9Rtf

This has led to some people not only speculating that he could be returning to AEW, but that he could also be making a shocking return to Ring of Honor, the company in which he made his name back in the mid-2000s.

Do you think CM Punk is coming back to All Elite Wrestling or ROH? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes