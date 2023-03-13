Former WWE Intercontinental Champion seemingly teases return to Tony Khan's promotion 

After being injured and allegedly suspended for the past six months, former WWE Intercontinental Champion and multi-time world champion CM Punk has seemingly teased a return to the ring.

Punk won the AEW World Title against Jon Moxley at All Out last year. However, it was reported that he tore a muscle in his arm during the contest and was also suspended after the infamous media scrum verbal tirade. Since his absence from AEW, speculation has been rife about when the Second City Saint could return to the ring.

The former AEW World Champion recently shared a photo on his Instagram story of him working out. While he was pumping iron, Hatebreed's 'Honor Never Dies' was playing in the background, hinting at a return to Ring of Honor.

CM Punk has wrestled in several promotions, but the first promotion where he rose to stardom was Ring of Honor. With the promotion's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view scheduled to take place on March 31, the ROH Hall of Famer could be making his return to the promotion at the event.

It should also be noted that Tony Khan also owns Ring of Honor, alongside All Elite Wrestling, and that the possibility of Punk wrestling in either promotion is there.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has teased a return to pro wrestling a few times before as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants to bring back CM Punk

During the post-show media scrum following the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk vented his frustrations out with multiple AEW stars. Some of the names he spoke about were the promotion's EVPs, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. This led to an alleged brawl between the two parties and resulted in them being suspended from the promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality Mark Henry recently claimed that irrespective of what happened post-All Out, he would bring back the former Intercontinental Champion.

During an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Henry mentioned that if he were in charge, he would re-hire Punk.

“If I was in charge, I would bring him back and I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts. ‘Grown men will disagree and things will be said that probably shouldn’t have been said and I regret airing my dirty laundry in front of the world. It won’t happen again," Mark Henry said.

During the same podcast, the World's Strongest Man claimed that he does not think Punk is a "cancer" to the business. He added that the former world champion is opinionated but is also a good teacher.

It remains to be seen whether CM Punk will return to the ring in due course and who his first feud will be against.

Do you think the former WWE Champion will return to pro wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

