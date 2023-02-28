CM Punk seemingly teases AEW return after 5 months with a cryptic post

Wrestling fans around the world are buzzing with excitement after a recent cryptic post from former AEW Champion CM Punk.

CM Punk has been absent from AEW television since September 2022 following a series of controversial remarks he made about The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana, as well as an injury he sustained during a match against Jon Moxley. However, a recent post on his Instagram story has sparked rumors of his return to Tony Khan's promotion.

On Monday, the former world champion shared a fan-made comic on his Instagram story that features Jim Cornette, The Incredible Hulk, and The Thing. The comic shows Cornette saying, "It's Clobberin' Time, Motherf***ers!" which is a nod to CM Punk's signature catchphrase.

The Second City Saint also tagged FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who are his good friends and former AEW Tag Team Champions.

Check out the screenshot of the Instagram story below:

CM Punk's latest Instagram story

This Instagram story has created a lot of buzz among wrestling fans, who are interpreting it as a hint that CM Punk may be returning to the promotion soon.

Many fans are speculating that if and when he returns, he may reunite with FTR and form a new alliance. However, he has remained active on social media, and his recent Instagram post has fueled rumors that his return to the ring may be imminent.

AEW's Dax Harwood talks about CM Punk's backstage attitude

FTR's Dax Harwood has spoken out about CM Punk's backstage attitude in AEW prior to the events of All Out 2022.

During an interview with Fightful, Harwood stated that CM Punk was friendly and even acted as a mentor to some in the locker room.

"He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that had questions he would answer the questions...He loves wrestling," Dax Harwood said. (H/T WrestlePurists)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: Things in AEW have heated up regarding the Dax Harwood podcast and CM Punk seemingly pushing that he wants to come back and do business.



In theory, Punk should be okay by April or May after his triceps surgery. That would also be around the time FTR’s contract expires. WON: Things in AEW have heated up regarding the Dax Harwood podcast and CM Punk seemingly pushing that he wants to come back and do business.In theory, Punk should be okay by April or May after his triceps surgery. That would also be around the time FTR’s contract expires. https://t.co/EZJYF4d0oC

FTR and CM Punk teamed up for the first time ever to take on Max Caster and the Gunn Club last year. Punk left afterwards to recuperate from a foot injury ahead of Forbidden Door.

