Dax Harwood makes surprising revelation about CM Punk's backstage attitude in AEW before All Out incident

Dax Harwood has shared his honest assessment on CM Punk's backstage attitude in AEW prior to the events that transpired at All Out.

Punk has been suspended since he and The Elite were involved in a backstage altercation following the Chicago event. Punk launched a now-infamous tirade against Hangman Page and Colt Cabana during the post-event press conference, which is said to have sparked the altercation that followed.

Punk forged an alliance with FTR earlier this year, bonded by their love for Bret Hart and classic wrestling. FTR's Dax Harwood opened up about his perception of the Cult of Personality during an interview with Fightful.

Harwood explained that despite what may have been said about Punk after All Out, he was very welcoming and helped tutor many in the locker room. He concluded by affirming Punk's love for wrestling.

"He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that had questions he would answer the questions...He loves wrestling," Dax Harwood said. (H/T WrestlePurists)

FTR and CM Punk teamed up for the first time ever to take on Max Caster and the Gunn Club earlier this year. Punk left afterwards to recuperate from a foot injury ahead of Forbidden Door.

Dax Harwood wishes CM Punk well no matter what happens with AEW

No matter Punk's issues with the company and the locker room, Harwood explained that he is in contact with him every day. He continued to say that he only wished the two-time AEW Champion the best in whatever he ends up doing.

"I talk to him every day and whatever he decides to do in his life I hope it brings him happiness and joy because he deserves it man," Dax Harwood said.

There have been a number of reports to emerge from the incident between CM Punk and the Elite. As such, there looms a degree of uncertainty over his status with the company. He recently appeared in the MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting, resuming his role as a commentator.

