AEW files trademark for Dark: Elevation

AEW has filed a trademark for the name of their YouTube show AEW Dark: Elevation with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This is the second trademark AEW has filed in as many weeks after they trademarked the term 'King of Harts' last week.

The trademark was filed on August 3, 2021. The official description for the trademark is as follows:

“Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by means of web-based applications, mobile phone applications, and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network.”

AEW Dark: Elevation started in March 2021

AEW Dark: Elevation premiered on March 15, 2021, with Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight as commentators. They are occasionally joined by guests like Eddie Kingston on the commentary table. Dark: Elevation was AEW's third show and the second on YouTube following the launch of AEW Dark.

The show gives much-needed screen time to lesser-known stars in AEW and independent wrestlers. Sometimes, big names like Darby Allin, Lance Archer, and Jon Moxley appear on the show to compete and gain some momentum before AEW Dynamite.

Apart from providing opportunities to people, storylines have progressed on the show as well. Recently, TNT Champion Miro laid down a challenge to Lee Johnson on Dark: Elevation. Johnson had to overcome Luther to get a shot at Miro's title at last week's special Homecoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

With the trademark news, AEW is likely to continue to take this show seriously.

Edited by Alan John