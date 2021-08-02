AEW files to trademark "King of Harts"

AEW's history of trademarks, even before the company's conception, has been a key source in determining what might be coming next for the company. If their latest filing is any indication, AEW might be preparing a tribute for the late great Owen Hart.

On July 28, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the term "King of Harts" with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).

The trademark following from AEW contains the following:

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment;

Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.

Thank you @IAmJericho for taking the time to speak to me this week. Full Chris Jericho interview now on my YouTube. Talking:

- @DarkSideOfRing

- Mike Tyson

- Last Ride

- AEW vs WWE

- Stadium Stampede match

- and more https://t.co/Pynm57sDr1 — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) May 31, 2020

Could AEW be planning a tournament to honor Owen Hart?

This doesn't necessarily mean that this trademark is related to Owen Hart. Still, an interview last year between Stephanie Chase and Chris Jericho certainly suggests that Chris Jericho had been pitching to Tony Khan and AEW the idea of doing some sort of tribute to Hart in the future, stating:

“I’d love to see (Martha) do something with AEW,” Jericho said. “I think the spirit of Owen Hart lives on in AEW for sure. I’m a huge disciple of him. I’m very much influenced by Owen Hart. So I think that, whether it’s New Japan or AEW, I think it’s important for Owen to be remembered by his fans and by the people that he influenced, myself included.”

AEW usually doesn't sit on their trademarks long. Their trademark for "The First Dance" was announced after filing in a matter of weeks. So we might not have to wait too long to determine exactly what the "King of Harts" trademark is for.

NOW on @TalkIsJericho, #MarthaHart makes her podcast debut to discuss all things about her husband #OwenHart! His favorite movies, plans after wrestling, their experiences travelling to @njpw1972, Europe & Mexico as Owen wrestled, success of the @owen_foundation & more! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 15, 2020

