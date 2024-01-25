AEW finally annnounces former WWE star’s in-ring return after a year

A former WWE name will be making her in-ring return after more than a year this coming Saturday on Collision.

This would be Serena Deeb, who was last seen in the ring back in October 2022 on AEW Dark. A few weeks ago, the promotion released a video package of the former WWE Superstar going through preparations for her return, as she teased that this was coming soon.

The Professor of Professional Wrestling has had quite a career, being in the industry for almost two decades. She has had several brief stints with WWE, including a time in 2010 when she was as a member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society. She would then appear years later in the Mae Young Classic, and then eventually end up as a coach in the Performance Center.

Upon airing the preview for this Saturday's show of Collision, it was revealed that Serena Deeb will indeed be in action. Her opponent has not yet been disclosed.

She would join Thunder Rosa as stars who would be making their in-ring returns after being out of action for more than a year due to injury. With La Mera Mera having impressive showings following her return, Deeb could do the same starting this Saturday.

How do you feel about this return? Let us know in the comments section below.

