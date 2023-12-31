Former WWE star teases massive AEW return after a year-long absence

A former WWE star teased her return to AEW programming tonight at the Worlds End pay-per-view event. The star in question is Serena Deeb.

The AEW star reportedly had some issues with the management but had also been said to be a regular on AEW Collision backstage recently.

However, Serena appeared in a vignette on tonight's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. The video began with her tied in a straight jacket, claiming to be in isolation and dissecting the women's division piece by piece. Moreover, she stated that no shackles could hold her back and that she was ready to return to action.

Serena Deeb gained prominence among the wrestling audience as a member of The Straight Edge Society during the early 2010s. She then worked as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in 2018, but that run came to an end in April 2020.

Following that, she signed with AEW in September and became a strong fixture in their women's division. However, the Professor has not been seen on AEW programming since October 2022. Furthermore, Deeb also announced that she suffered three seizures, adding another major health reason to her absence.

With the former WWE star finally making her presence felt at Worlds End, it would be interesting to see Serena Deeb's next move.

