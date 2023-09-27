Update on AEW star's year-long absence, alleged heat with management - Reports

AEW has a deep pool of female talent, but with the likes of Jade Cargill signing with WWE and former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa still absent, it can be said that the division is somewhat hamstrung. Another major talent that has been missing is Serena Deeb, and a new update has arrived that might explain her extended absence.

Serena Deeb signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 as a grizzled veteran with acclaimed in-ring talent. The former WWE Superstar gained momentum in the company as The Professor, a vicious heel technician who held five-minute challenges for young stars, which she always won with painful submissions.

However, Deeb hasn't been seen on AEW television since last October. With her absence nearing the one-year mark, many fans are wondering whether she's even still signed with the promotion. Fightful Select has now dropped an update on the 37-year-old, and the report is surprising.

Per Fightful, Deeb had a disagreement with All Elite Wrestling's management that bordered on "disrespect." According to sources familiar with the situation, the veteran star accused Tony Khan and others of cutting the time for her matches without alerting her. The report notes that management attempted to prove that this wasn't the case by showing her the list of times originally budgeted for the company's weekly shows.

Fightful also notes that this information does not come from Deeb herself but that several people in the company have heard about it. The Professor has stated that she was working through an injury, but it seems as though her heat with management might have contributed to her being absent from television for nearly a year.

Do you think Serena Deeb will return to AEW TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.