"It's sad to hear what she went through" - Fans react to AEW star's heartbreaking recent video

An AEW star recently poured her heart out in an emotional video posted on social media. The star in question is Serena Deeb.

The 37-year-old has been absent from the Jacksonville-based company since October 2022. Deeb wrestled her last match on October 18, 2022, on AEW Dark: Elevation where she defeated Haley J. There were multiple reports about the reason for her prolonged absence, but nothing concrete could be established.

In her recent Instagram post, Deeb revealed that she had suffered three seizures since last October. The Professor talked about the traumatic experience and said:

"Since last October, I've had a series of three unprovoked seizures. This has been a really traumatic time period for me. It's affected my career. And it's affected my life in a lot of ways. It's been really scary for me. I've seen a lot of different doctors. I've had every test imaginable and for the longest time, nobody could tell me why this happened. Being out of the ring has been really challenging for me. I love professional wrestling with everything in me. And I miss performing. I miss wrestling," Serena Deeb said. [ from 00:16 to 01:10]

The AEW star expressed her love for professional wrestling and ended the video with the good news of her full recovery, announcing that she is medically cleared to return to the ring.

Wrestling fans reacted by sending their best wishes to Serena Deeb, with some praising Tony Khan for keeping the situation under wraps. Many fans even commented that she should not wrestle again and enjoy a healthy life, instead.

Here are the reactions:

Serena Deeb recalls advice given by former AEW Star Cody Rhodes

Before Serena Deeb went on hiatus last year, she talked about Cody Rhodes' role in motivating her.

During an interview on The Flagship in October 2022, The Professor said that Rhodes believed in her potential and showed her respect by asking her to coach him.

"I want to give a shout out to Cody Rhodes because Cody always believed in me and would say to me, ‘You’re my coach, I want you as my coach.’ He always put me in that role for him and showed me that respect. That was really, really huge for me and I really appreciated that. When I’m not wrestling, I do want to be coaching but I’ve been doing more wrestling," said Serena Deeb. [H/T:Wrestling Headlines]

Serena Deeb is a former WWE Superstar who was famously a part of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society in 2010 while working in the Stamford-based company.

