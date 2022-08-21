Miro names the best female wrestler in AEW

Miro has named Serena Deeb as the best female wrestler in AEW.

The Bulgarian star provoked the conversation when he brazenly declared his wife CJ Perry (FKA Lana) a better wrestler than '95% of the locker room'. During which he was asked whether or not he was referring to the male or female portion of said locker room, to which he responded both.

A number of fans called out the fact that he was being biased towards his wife, although a fair few also admired the loyalty he was showing. Miro did, however, post who he thinks is the best. During which he named former NWA Women's Champion turned AEW star Serena Deeb. He also threw the question out there for people to share their own picks.

"I'm realist and I know Serena Deeb is the best in-ring. Who is yours?" Miro via Twitter

Miro @ToBeMiro I’m realist and i know @SerenaDeeb is the best in ring. Who is yours ? I’m realist and i know @SerenaDeeb is the best in ring. Who is yours ?

Serena Deeb has challenged for both the AEW and ROH Women's titles this year. She initially failed to unseat Thunder Rosa at Double or Nothing and then was unsuccessful once again against Mercedes Martinez at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Fellow AEW star Dax Harwood had a complaint with Miro's pick

Dax Harwood took issue with Miro's selection as he left a comment on the Redeemer's post. The FTR member questioned why he would have said that Dax was the best on Wednesday and changed his answer since then.

"Dude, Wednesday you said I was the best. Did something happen between then and today?! Please respond." - Dax Harwood via Twitter

WWE and IMPACT legend Mickie James agreed with Miro's pick, simply responding 'same'.

Hikaru Shida was also touted by some fans as a potential alternative pick.

Graham Shaw @00_Gram @ToBeMiro @SerenaDeeb Probably Shida, but if you ask me to rank anything I'd probably give a different order most days. @ToBeMiro @SerenaDeeb Probably Shida, but if you ask me to rank anything I'd probably give a different order most days.

Dez @Dezzmino @ToBeMiro @SerenaDeeb She’s great! Though I thought I remember you calling Asuka the best. @ToBeMiro @SerenaDeeb She’s great! Though I thought I remember you calling Asuka the best.

Another fan questioned Miro as to whether they were recalling correctly that his number one pick was Asuka at one stage.

