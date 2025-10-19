AEW finally confirms Mercedes Mone's new name at WrestleDream 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:48 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top AEW star
Mercedes Mone is a top AEW star (Image via AEW's X)

Mercedes Mone's recent accomplishments led her to tweak her name and give it a befitting touch. This led to her current company, All Elite Wrestling, also acknowledge the same at the 2025 AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The CEO announced a day before the event that she would host an open challenge to any champion for her TBS championship at WrestleDream. Mone came down right after Kris Statlander retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm in a spectacular showdown.

After laying down the challenge, the interim ROH Women's World Television Champion, Mina Shirakawa, came out to answer her call. The AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts came into the ring for official introductions. As he introduced the TBS champion, the graphic on the screen read Mercedes "Ultimo" Mone, with All Elite Wrestling confirming her new name on live television.

Mercedes Mone took the name after Ultimo Dragon, who etched the record of holding ten titles simultaneously. The former WWE superstar added 'Ultimo' after winning her tenth championship, and Tony Khan's company has now officially added it to her onscreen persona.

Mercedes Mone made history at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view

Mercedes Mone came to the AEW WrestleDream event right after a captivating title match the day before. The CEO successfully defended her CMLL Women's World Championship against Persphone at Arena Mexico on Friday.

She walked into the WrestleDream pay-per-view to defend her TBS title against Mina Shirakawa, who also put her ROH Women's World Television title on the line. The duo clashed in a stellar showdown that had the audience on their feet. From exciting in-ring moves to nearfalls, the two stars had a must-see encounter.

In the bout's final moments, Mone smartly rolled Shirakawa and used the ropes for leverage to pick up the victory. With that win, she surpassed Ultimo Dragon's record and became '11 belts Mone', continuing to make history as a top AEW attraction.

About the author
N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

