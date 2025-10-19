AEW finally confirms Mercedes Mone's new name at WrestleDream 2025

Mercedes Mone's recent accomplishments led her to tweak her name and give it a befitting touch. This led to her current company, All Elite Wrestling, also acknowledge the same at the 2025 AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.The CEO announced a day before the event that she would host an open challenge to any champion for her TBS championship at WrestleDream. Mone came down right after Kris Statlander retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm in a spectacular showdown.After laying down the challenge, the interim ROH Women's World Television Champion, Mina Shirakawa, came out to answer her call. The AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts came into the ring for official introductions. As he introduced the TBS champion, the graphic on the screen read Mercedes &quot;Ultimo&quot; Mone, with All Elite Wrestling confirming her new name on live television.Mercedes Mone took the name after Ultimo Dragon, who etched the record of holding ten titles simultaneously. The former WWE superstar added 'Ultimo' after winning her tenth championship, and Tony Khan's company has now officially added it to her onscreen persona.Mercedes Mone made history at the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-viewMercedes Mone came to the AEW WrestleDream event right after a captivating title match the day before. The CEO successfully defended her CMLL Women's World Championship against Persphone at Arena Mexico on Friday.She walked into the WrestleDream pay-per-view to defend her TBS title against Mina Shirakawa, who also put her ROH Women's World Television title on the line. The duo clashed in a stellar showdown that had the audience on their feet. From exciting in-ring moves to nearfalls, the two stars had a must-see encounter.In the bout's final moments, Mone smartly rolled Shirakawa and used the ropes for leverage to pick up the victory. With that win, she surpassed Ultimo Dragon's record and became '11 belts Mone', continuing to make history as a top AEW attraction.