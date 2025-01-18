AEW forced to cut major segment on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage [Reports]

A recent report has just revealed that the latest edition of the Wednesday night show, AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, was supposed to end differently. However, certain factors came into play, with them running out of time being the ultimate reason for this mistake.

During the show, Jon Moxley and Powerhouse Hobbs clashed for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Mox ended up winning by submission, and his Death Riders faction came out for a beatdown of the challenger and they attacked his previously injured knee. Rated-FTR then came out for the save and sent them running.

Bryan Alvarez revealed that soon after the telecast stopped, Hobbs was shown to have gotten up after the attack, and using his brute strength, tried going after the group. He ended up attacking all the security officials who tried to stop him. This never made it to the live broadcast as they had run out of TV time, so this was an oversight from AEW's end.

Trending

"Hobbs got his knee pummelized, and then the babyfaces came down to make a save. The show went off the air, and then Hobbs made this giant comeback off the air and destroyed everybody. He was talking about why did they do that stuff off the air. It makes it seem meaningless etc.? Well, the reason they did it off the air was not to make it meaningless, the reason they did it off the air, because it wasn't supposed to be off the air. That's how the show was supposed to end, but they ran out of time. And so he did his big comeback off air, and we didn't get to see it." [0:01-0:42]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

See the full clip below.

Expand Tweet

Alvarez also mentioned that this was meant to highlight Hobbs making a comeback despite the attack and that he was someone the Death Riders couldn't put down right away.

Jon Moxley acknowledged Powerhouse Hobbs was a threat to his AEW World Title reign

A few days before his match with Powerhouse Hobbs, Jon Moxley was asked by CityBeat about his upcoming challenger, and how he felt about his chances of defending his AEW World Title.

Mox admitted that Hobbs had a great opportunity against him, as he had an advantage in several areas, and he was someone who had the makings of taking him down. He mentioned how heading into the match, he had to be in the right headspace to be able to deal with everything thrown at him.

"I’m defending the AEW championship on Wednesday against Powerhouse Hobbs. He has the opportunity of a lifetime. He won a lottery ticket and he has absolutely nothing to lose. He’s physically bigger, physically stronger. He’s not a scared kid - he’s a mean, terrifying adult man... So, the difference in energy in being a champion on top of the hill, I have to stay calm and not get rattled by someone that’s shooting all of their artillery at you," Jon Moxley said.

Apart from a minor assist from the Death Riders, most of this ended up being true as Jon Moxley was able to stand his ground and hold on against his challenger. But seeing as how the match ended, it remains to be seen whether Hobbs is done with him yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback