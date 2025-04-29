AEW forced to make HUGE change to Collision this week 

AEW has just made an announcement regarding the broadcast of the upcoming episode of Collision. The Tony Khan-led company has revealed that the show will witness a major change with respect to the network it airs on.

All Elite Wrestling taped last week's edition of the Saturday-night program on Wednesday, following the April 23 episode of Dynamite. The show started later than usual because of NBA playoffs, which inspired the company to title the April 26 edition of Collision, that aired this past Saturday, Playoff Palooza.

Now, the Jacksonville-based company's X/Twitter profile has announced that although the upcoming May 3 episode of Saturday Night Collision will return to its usual time slot, the show will air on TBS instead of its usual broadcast channel, TNT. As per the terms of the promotion's new media rights deal which kicked off this year, the program will also be streaming on MAX.

"[siren emoji] PROGRAMMING NOTE! Saturday Night #AEWCollision returns to its normal time at 8pm ET/7pm CT but on a different network: Collision this Saturday is LIVE on @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMAX THIS Saturday, May 3!" - said the company's post.

As of this writing, no official announcements have been made with respect to the card for this weekend's Collision, set to emanate from Atlantic City, NJ.

Results for last week's AEW Collision

AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza featured many of the promotion's top names, including the likes of Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks, Samoa Joe, "Timeless" Toni Storm and more. The show was loaded from top to bottom with high-octane in-ring action - the outcomes of these matches are listed below:

Swerve Strickland defeated Blake Christian

Toni Storm (c) defeated Queen Aminata [Women's World Championship Eliminator bout]

Hologram defeated Max Caster

Lio Rush and Action Andretti (CRU) defeated Dante and Darius Martin (Top Flight) [Tornado Tag Team bout]

Anna Jay defeated Taylor Gainey

Bandido (c) defeated Dralistico [ROH World Championship bout]

Rush defeated AR Fox

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly (Paragon)

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for their fanbase this week.

