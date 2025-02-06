  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Hulk Hogan
  • AEW has found its own Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, according to wrestling legend

AEW has found its own Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, according to wrestling legend

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 06, 2025 13:03 GMT
Hulk Hogan AEW
Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage are WWE Hall of Famers (Image source: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A WWE and ECW legend recently claimed that two top AEW stars could be the Jacksonville-based company's Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. The statement was made by Tommy Dreamer after this week's Dynamite.

Will Ospreay squared off against a mystery member of the Don Callis Family on Wednesday. The star turned out to be Ospreay's former United Empire stablemate, Mark Davis. After defeating Davis, Ospreay asked his partner Kenny Omega to show up.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay received a huge ovation from the crowd in Atlanta. They are slated to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family at Grand Slam: Australia on February 15. Following the segment, Dreamer compared the alliance of Omega and The Aerial Assassin to that of the Mega Powers (Hogan & Savage).

also-read-trending Trending

On Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer claimed that Omega and Ospreay should be treated as special talents. He felt the two stars were among the top athletes in AEW, much like the Mega Powers were in WWE during the Golden Era.

"The biggest thing that you need to do with AEW right now, you need to treat Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega as special [stars] because they are. I look at them as like The Megapowers, when it was Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, two of your top guys, two guys who could draw for you and you have to take good care of them when they're together.(...) But you have to treat them as special because they are, they're two special athletes." [10:36 - 11:18]

WWE legend commented on Hulk Hogan being booed on RAW's Netflix premiere

Hulk Hogan made his WWE return on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. Surprisingly, he was heavily booed by the fans in attendance. The Undertaker seemingly took a shot at Hogan after he received an adverse response from spectators.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, 'Taker said Hogan's past actions might've triggered a negative reaction from the audience.

"Hey man, I got feelings. I got feelings for people. Like, sometimes in life, things come back."

Only time will tell when Hogan will be back on WWE TV. He reportedly missed last month's Saturday Night's Main Event due to personal reasons.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी