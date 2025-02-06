AEW has found its own Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, according to wrestling legend

A WWE and ECW legend recently claimed that two top AEW stars could be the Jacksonville-based company's Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. The statement was made by Tommy Dreamer after this week's Dynamite.

Will Ospreay squared off against a mystery member of the Don Callis Family on Wednesday. The star turned out to be Ospreay's former United Empire stablemate, Mark Davis. After defeating Davis, Ospreay asked his partner Kenny Omega to show up.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay received a huge ovation from the crowd in Atlanta. They are slated to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family at Grand Slam: Australia on February 15. Following the segment, Dreamer compared the alliance of Omega and The Aerial Assassin to that of the Mega Powers (Hogan & Savage).

On Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer claimed that Omega and Ospreay should be treated as special talents. He felt the two stars were among the top athletes in AEW, much like the Mega Powers were in WWE during the Golden Era.

"The biggest thing that you need to do with AEW right now, you need to treat Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega as special [stars] because they are. I look at them as like The Megapowers, when it was Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, two of your top guys, two guys who could draw for you and you have to take good care of them when they're together.(...) But you have to treat them as special because they are, they're two special athletes." [10:36 - 11:18]

WWE legend commented on Hulk Hogan being booed on RAW's Netflix premiere

Hulk Hogan made his WWE return on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. Surprisingly, he was heavily booed by the fans in attendance. The Undertaker seemingly took a shot at Hogan after he received an adverse response from spectators.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, 'Taker said Hogan's past actions might've triggered a negative reaction from the audience.

"Hey man, I got feelings. I got feelings for people. Like, sometimes in life, things come back."

Only time will tell when Hogan will be back on WWE TV. He reportedly missed last month's Saturday Night's Main Event due to personal reasons.

