The Undertaker takes massive shot at Hulk Hogan; breaks silence on WWE fans booing him on RAW Netflix premiere

WWE legend The Undertaker has shared his honest thoughts on Hulk Hogan getting booed on the RAW Netflix premiere earlier this year. The Hulkster was heavily booed by the fans in attendance while he cut a quick promo on the entranceway.

The legendary Hogan has been in some controversies lately. The Hall of Famer was in some hot water with fans because of some of his takes outside the ring. He made a rare appearance during the RAW on Netflix premiere. He was accompanied by Jimmy Hart as he cut a promo. The fans booed him out of the building.

On the contrary, The Undertaker received a massive pop during the same show. He had a short interaction with Rhea Ripley. The Phenom recently spoke about it on his Six Feet Under podcast and hinted he didn't feel bad for Hogan. He also stated that in life things came back, hinting that some of Hogan's past comments have not sat well with fans.

"Hey man, I got feelings. I got feelings for people. Like, sometimes in life, things come back," Taker said. [0:53-1:00]

The Undertaker has previously talked about Hulk Hogan trying to sabotage his career

At Survivor Series 1991, The Hulkster lost the WWE Title to The Deadman. Hogan later claimed Taker's Tombstone Piledriver hurt his neck. Speaking to ESPN back in 2020, the real-life Mark Calaway recollected a conversation he had with Hogan.

"Finally, I got to San Antonio, I was like, 'Terry, I watched it back, your head never hit!'eHe's like, 'Brother, what it was is you had me so tight, that when we came down, I had nowhere to move, and that's what jammed my neck. I couldn't move at all.' At that point, then I was like, 'Okay,' I kind of realized I know what you're all about, and that's all I needed.'"

It remains to be seen when Hulk Hogan will return to WWE next. It was previously reported that the legend thought the "reaction would be 50-50." However, that was not the case.

