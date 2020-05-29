The Undertaker

WWE legend The Undertaker recently had a chat with ESPN, and discussed his first WWE title win against Hulk Hogan in 1991. The Deadman didn't mince words while addressing Hogan in this interview, and hinted that the WWE Hall of Famer lied about the "neck injury" that he received after being subjected to the Tombstone Piledriver at Survivor Series 1991.

Finally, I got to San Antonio, I was like, "Terry, I watched it back, your head never hit!" He's like, "Brother, what it was is you had me so tight, that when we came down, I had nowhere to move, and that's what jammed my neck. I couldn't move at all." At that point, then I was like, 'Okay,' I kind of realized I know what you're all about, and that's all I needed.

The Undertaker further revealed how his relationship with Hogan was, when the latter returned to WWE in 2002.

I was not overly friendly, but I did, you know, if he was in the building, I always made sure to say hello, and engage him in conversation. But, you know, l've always, like I said, from that Tuesday In Texas, when I got that answer, I knew all I needed to know about him. And then, you know, that's the way it's always... my radar was always up, anytime I had to interact with him.

The Undertaker takes a jibe at Hulk Hogan:

The Undertaker didn't keep the WWE title for long after his first win

The Undertaker is referring here to the "This Tuesday In Texas" PPV, that took place 6 days after his WWE title win. The Phenom lost his title back to Hogan on this night. Hogan left WWE in 1993, and made his way to WCW a year later. The Undertaker's stardom kept rising over the next few years, and he turned into one of the biggest Superstars of all time.