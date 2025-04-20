AEW founders The Young Bucks namedropped during WWE WrestleMania 41

Tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41, AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks were seemingly name-dropped by a popular figure. The individual has some history with the duo.

Big E is no stranger to talking about the top stars of the business. Despite being sidelined from in-ring action with a neck injury, he has continued to play a big role in the promotion as an analyst. He often appears at premium live events as part of their pre-show and post-show panels.

Tonight, before the start of WrestleMania Sunday, the former WWE Champion spoke about the Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship. During the chat, he mentioned Finn Balor and his experience in the ring.

While talking about Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio, he had an interesting choice of words, referring to them as two "young bucks." Interestingly, Balor teamed up with the AEW stars more than 10 years ago in NJPW as part of Bullet Club.

This could be a cheeky namedrop by Big E, which is not surprising as The New Day previously had an online rivalry of sorts with The Elite. The latter faction even referenced the former WWE trio during one of its entrances in the past. While tonight's namedrop may not have been intentional, it still captured fans' attention.

