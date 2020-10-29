The latest episode of AEW Dynamite had some significant developments regarding the AEW Full Gear 2020 match card.

Several new matches were confirmed, while the existing ones witnessed some important storyline advancements.

During the Town Hall Meeting segment, Chris Jericho confirmed that he would face MJF in a singles match at Full Gear. MJF will become an Inner Circle member if he wins at Full Gear.

Chris Jericho vs. MJF.

Here we go! Are you ready for #AEWFullGear?

Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/mUDDkS8bSa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

Cody successfully defended the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy in the first-ever Lumberjack Match in AEW. The American Nightmare will put the title on the line against Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear.

The TNT Championship match is officially set for #AEWFullGear as @CodyRhodes will take on @DarbyAllin



Full Gear will be LIVE on pay per view Saturday, November 7th, 2020 8e/5p and will be available on all major providers, @brlive and #AEWPlus by @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/aRq7wwDfev — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

John Silver's unwanted interference led to Orange Cassidy losing the Lumberjack Match, and AEW announced a match to settle their difference for the Full Gear show. Silver and Cassidy will wrestle each other on the Buy-In Preshow of AEW Full Gear.

Hikaru Shida issued a challenge to Nyla Rose, and the AEW Women's World Championship match has also been announced for the Full Gear PPV.

.@shidahikaru made the challenge to @NylaRoseBeast and now will clash at Full Gear next Saturday!



Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) pic.twitter.com/T2TokhTNXt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

'Hangman' Adam Page and Kenny Omega won their respective AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament semi-final matches to book a mouth-watering showdown in the finals.

It's official! In the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals, it will be @KennyOmegamanX vs. @theAdamPage at Full Gear on Sat Nov, 7th. pic.twitter.com/Kqn52c0pLn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

One of the biggest revelations on this week's Dynamite was The Young Bucks' stipulation for the AEW World Tag Team Championship match against FTR. The Bucks will never challenge for the Tag Team titles again if they lose at AEW Full Gear.

Here is the updated AEW Full Gear 2020 match card:

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Eddie Kingston ('I Quit Match' for the AEW World Championship Match) Cody (C) (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Darby Allin (AEW TNT Championship Match) FTR (C) (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) (AEW World Tag Team Championship Match) Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women's World Championship Match) 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (Finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, Winner gets a future AEW World title shot) Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match) Chris Jericho vs. MJF (MJF will be allowed to join the Inner Circle if he wins) Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

AEW Full Gear will take place on November 7th at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.