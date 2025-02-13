AEW giant knocked out in the middle of the ring

An explosive showdown on AEW Dynamite concluded with a giant star being taken out in the middle of the ring. Chaos erupted on the show.

On the February 12 edition of Dynamite, Chris Jericho was set to have a showdown with The Most Wanted Man, Bandido. This came after his cohort, Bad Apple Bryan Keith, failed to take him out to collect the $200,000 bounty Jericho placed on his foe's head.

The two met in the ring for a classic old western-style showdown. It was seen to be an exciting moment for the fans in attendance for AEW Dynamite. However, before things got underway, Bryan Keith emerged and began helping the former AEW World Champion to take out Bandido.

Bandido received support from the Learning Tree faction's rivals, the Outrunners. Jericho and Keith diffused their threat, leading to the arrival of their third cohort, Big Bill, who held a wanted poster of Bandido.

As the 6-foot 10-inch tall giant was about to knock the lights out of Bandido, he met his match in the form of another rival of The Learning Tree: Powerhouse Hobbs.

The big man rushed to the ring and exchanged blows with Big Bill. He ultimately took him down with a huge spinebuster to stand tall with Bandido at the end of the segment.

